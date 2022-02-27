Thousands take part in Cowtown Marathon events

article

Cowtown Marathon weekend brought thousands of runners out to Fort Worth.

It was the 44th year for the event that tends to be hit or miss when it comes to the weather.

The three-day event featured six in-person and six virtual races.

On Saturday, 5,000 runners participated in the 5K and 10K races.

"It's a whole new look, it’s a whole new path for the runners to take once they cross the finish line, but I think it’s going to work really well, the flow seems to be working fine," said Heidi Swartz, executive director of the Cowtown Marathon.

The half-marathon, half-marathon relay, and full marathon were held Sunday, with 8,000 people expected to show up for those.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Children under 5 getting excessive screen time, study finds