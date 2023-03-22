Thomas Jefferson High School shooting involved 3 people, no arrests made

The person who shot a student in the parking lot at Thomas Jefferson High School in Northwest Dallas on Tuesday is still on the run.

"Yesterday was tough, and today was tough," said Dallas ISD superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde at a news conference Wednesday. "Not just as a superintendent, but as a mom this is your worst absolute worst nightmare as a parent."

The student was shot about ten minutes after the final bell. They were hit in the arm and are expected to recover.

Elizalde said the incident involved three people, but said there is had no evidence it started as a fight.

She said two people in a car drove up to the student in the parking lot when a gunshot was fired.

Elizalde said at least two of the people involved were students.

The superintendent did note the gun never made its way into the school building.

"We are committed to making our parking lots safer," said Elizalde.

Featured article

Video of the shooting was captured by cameras and the district says they do have a suspect.

The school principal credited three staff members who he said rushed to the student to provide aid and call 911.

Dallas ISD is taking the lead in the investigation and said not all information has been released while the investigation is underway.

Elizalde says she knows it was an isolated incident.

The district canceled class at Thomas Jefferson and the nearby Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy on Wednesday.

"We can't contribute to the normalizing of guns in our society," Elizalde said. "If we held school today as usual I feel we would be contributing to that normalization."

Police did not release a description of the shooter on Tuesday evening and no arrests have been announced.

Mental health professionals will be at both campuses starting at 10 a.m. Meals will be distributed at the schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When classes resume on Thursday there will be extra police on hand. The extra police presence will be on hand until further notice.

"We will be here. We will be smiling, and we will be ready for their tears," Elizalde said.