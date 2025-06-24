Dallas man with domestic violence past sentenced to 70 months in prison

article

The Brief A Dallas man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Prosecutors said the 26-year-old's sentence was based on his "extensive history assaulting women and domestic violence convictions." The case is part of the Northern District of Texas's Domestic Violence Initiative, aimed at keeping guns from abusers.



A Dallas man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

What we know:

Thomas Keithlun Brown, 26, received the 70-month federal prison sentence on June 18, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Prosecutors said the sentence was based on Brown's "extensive history assaulting women and domestic violence convictions," according to an official statement.

Brown pleaded guilty in September 2024 to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a federal offense. He had three prior domestic violence convictions.

Dig deeper:

This case is part of the Northern District of Texas's Domestic Violence Initiative—designed to keep guns away from domestic abusers. The U.S. Attorney's Office states that offenders with a history of domestic violence pose a remarkably high risk of homicide.