There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 05: Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew's Hall For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on October 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Friday, October 28

Lizzo at the American Airlines Center

She's won a Grammy, an Emmy, two Soul Train Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award, a BET Award, owns a Guinness World Record and even played James Madison's flute. Now Lizzo comes to the AAC for ‘The Special Tour’. Special Guest Latto will also perform.

All You Can Eatly

What better way to spend the weekend than eating some of the best pasta DFW has to offer. Eatly Dallas is shutting down its usual service for a one-of-a-kind event with more than 30 food stations with guest Chefs cooking up hundreds of artisanal Italian foods. There will be demonstrations, workshops, live music and even a Halloween costume contest. Just be ready to chow down.

Frights‘n Lights at Riders Stadium in Frisco

Spooky season is officially here! All of October, the family fun Halloween event will have a hay maze, foam pit and plenty of other fun events. Frights‘n Lights is open this Wednesday through Monday to close out the month.

‘Till’

The new movie tells the true story of the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955 through the eyes of the boy's mother Mamie Til-Mobley. The movie will be playing at movie theaters across DFW and around the nation starting this Friday.

Saturday, October 29

Ennis Autumn Daze

Celebrate the Fall in downtown Ennis. There will be a hay maze and pumpkin patch with more than 16,000 pumpkins. Five world-renowned pumpkin carvers will also be on hand. There's also going to be a corn hole tournament with a cash prize. Pat Green performs Saturday night. The event runs Friday to Sunday, and kids 12 and under get in free!

2022 Dallas Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival

The third annual Dallas Dia de los Muertos Festival starts this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Dallas City Hall with the parade from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event meant to celebrate the living and the dead will have live music, concessions, arts & crafts and more!

Lone Star Circus: ‘Wild West Circus’ at Frisco Fresh Market

The Lone Star Circus comes to Frisco Fresh Market from Friday, October 28 to Monday, October 31. There will be acrobatics, aerialists, contortionists, illusions, dances, music and more. Event organizers call it a ‘stunning, fearless and funny show with a touch of vintage’.

The Improvised Horror Movie at Dallas Comedy Club

October is spooky season, but it can also be pretty funny. The Improvised Horror Movie at the Dallas Comedy Club is back for its 9th year. Some of DFW's funniest improvisers use classic tropes and characters to make up a horror movie on the spot. There are shows this Friday and Saturday, and it is different every time!

Sunday, October 30

Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering at Fort Worth Stockyards

The 31st anniversary of the authentic western experience is happening this weekend. Head to the Fort Worth Stockyards Friday, Saturday or Sunday to listen to Cowboy music, watch a Ranch Rodeo or check out a Cowboy Trapping and Trade Show.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center

Watch the magic of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on the big screen with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra performing John Williams' incredible score. There are showings Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Halloween Bash + Costume Contest at The Statler

See some of the craziest costumes at a massive party at the Statler Hotel. DJ RUCKUS, who GQ once called the "most sought after DJ in the world." Bring your A-game for the costume contest, the winner gets $1,000 in cash and a 1 night stay at the Statler.

Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala

See the legends of Dallas hockey honored at the team's first ever Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Sunday at Gilley's South Side Ballroom former Stars captain Derian Hatcher and former GM and head coach Bob Gainey will be honored at the event. Mike Modano, Jere Lehtinen, Richard Matvichuck, former GM Doug Armstron and former broadcaster Ralph Strangis are scheduled to attend the event.

Free Things To Do This Weekend

Booker T. Washington High School 100th Anniversary

A centennial concert will be held on Friday at Fair Park Music Hall. The concert will have a 100-voice choir and 200 performers. There will also be visual arts exhibits on Saturday and a special anniversary event on Sunday.

Movies in the Park: Hocus Pocus at Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park is getting into the Halloween spirit on Saturday. Stop by the park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a special screening of the Halloween favorite Hocus Pocus.

Halloween Spook-tacular at Half Price Books

Come to the Flagship Half Price Books on Northwest Highway in Dallas for a special Halloween event. On Sunday, Oct. 30 there will be a ‘Treat or Treat’ scavenger hunt for candy and other prizes.

