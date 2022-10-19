article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 18: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Post Malone performs onstage during his "Twelve Carat Toothache" tour at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/ Expand

Friday, October 21

Post Malone at the American Airlines Center

Grapevine's own Post Malone brings his Twelve Carat Tour to the AAC. The 'Circles' singer will perform with Roddy Ricch opening. There is also an official after part at House of Blues. We just hope he can stay on his feet.

Tickets and Info Here

Final Weekend at the State Fair

The State Fair of Texas is going out with a bang! The last day to see Big Tex, try the fried food and ride the rides is this Sunday. The Toyota Main stage has performances by Girl Named Tom, Resurrection: A Journey Tribute and La Mafia. On Saturday, Disney Princess: The Concert comes to the Music Hall at Fair Park and a ticket gets you into the fair. Be sure to check out our guide to the best foods at the fair!

Tickets and Info Here

AUREUM: An Aerial and Dance Adventure Tale at Moody Performance Hall

A show filled with heart-stopping aerial routines, dance, acrobatics and visual effects. See the amazing show with performers hanging from the ceiling. The show is in Dallas Friday and Saturday.

Tickets and Info Here

Kyle Kinane at the Addison Improv

Stand-up comedian Kyle Kinane is on the road cracking up crowds across the country. This Friday through Sunday Kinane will perform 5 shows at the Addison Improv.

Tickets and Info Here

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Steve Martin and Martin Short attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Saturday, October 22

Steve Martin and Martin Short at Texas Trust CU Theater

Comedic geniuses Steve Martin and Martin Short bring their two-man show to Grand Prairie. The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actors will bring a combination of music and comedy.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Mavericks Home Opener vs. Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center

The Mavs tip off their 2022-2023 on Wednesday night before coming home on Saturday. Luka and the Mavs will be tested right away against the exciting Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tickets and Info Here

Water Lantern Festival at Panther Island Pavilion

The fun festival ends with a sight to behold. As the sun begins to set, lanterns will be sent into the water. Participants will be able to design their lanterns at 6:30 p.m. and launch them at 7.

Tickets and Info Here

The Judds - The Final Tour at Dickies Arena

Wynonna Judd comes to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Saturday. Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood are also performing with the County Music Hall of Famer.

Tickets and Info Here

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: Pepe Aguilar performs during the "Jaripeo Sin Fronteras" tour at Golden 1 Center on August 26, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Sunday, October 23

Pepe Aguilar & Sin Fronteras at American Airlines Center

The singer-songwriter is one of the top Mexican-American performers active today. The Grammy-award winner will be joined by some of the hottest acts in Mexico on Sunday night.

Tickets and Info Here

Amy Schumer at Texas CU Theater

The comedian and star of ‘Trainwreck’ comes to Grand Prairie to perform her act that is definitely not family friendly!

Tickets and Info Here

Grapevine PumpkinFest

This is the last weekend for Grapevine's PumpkinFest! The celebration at Meadowmere Park is held Friday through Sunday. There is a pumpkin patch, a Halloween-themed hike and performances by the BooMan Group.

Info Here

Foreigner at Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall

Enjoy a blast from the past by going to see Foreigner at Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall in Fort Worth.

Tickets and Info Here

Free things to do this weekend

Dallas Festival of the Arts at Kidd Springs Park

The outdoor arts and crafts event will be held this Saturday and Sunday. There will be all kinds of music, food and drinks, and other family fun.

Info Here

Klyde Warren Park's 10th Birthday Party

Dallas's one-of-a-kind park celebrates 10 years on Saturday. There will be free cupcakes and musical performances by DJ Marina and Emerald City Band.

Info Here

'til Midnight at the Nasher

The monthly free event at the Nasher Sculpture Center starts at 6 p.m. on Friday. There will be multiple musicians performing before a showing of the film 'Cruella' at 9:30 p.m.

Info Here