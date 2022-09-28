Expand / Collapse search

The Tex Factor: Emerald City Band

By Chris Ivey
They've been bringing the party to North Texas for over four decades. We'll talk with founder Deno Taglioni about the cross-generational appeal of the Emerald City Band and the music that's taken them everywhere--including two trips to the White House.

The biggest party band in Dallas...was dreamed up by a kid from Detroit. 

In 1980, Deno Taglioni formed the Emerald City Band, and more than four decades later, they've earned a reputation for high-energy musical performances, and giving back to the community.

Deno talks to "The Tex Factor" about the cross-generational appeal and longevity of the Emerald City Band, how they maintain family life while playing dates all over the country, and one of their most memorable gigs...a command performance at the White House.

LINK: emeraldcityband.com