There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

All Weekend

State Fair of Texas

It is that time of year again! The State Fair of Texas has rides, fried food and so much more this year. This weekend there are some great musical acts on the Chevrolet Main Stage including X Ambassadors on Friday, Rathmore and Craig Morgan on Saturday and Shane Smith & The Saints on Sunday. We have much, much more on the State Fair here.

Tickets and Info

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 14: Nickelodeon And VStar Entertainment Group's PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" at Dolby Theatre on October 14, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) Expand

PAW Patrol Live! at Texas Trust CU Theatre

See your kids favorite show live at the Texas Trust CU Theatre! Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Everest, Marshall and the rest of the Paw Patrol gang will be in Grand Prairie for several shows this weekend. There will be one show on Friday night, 3 shows on Saturday and 2 on Sunday to work around everyone's nap time.

Tickets and Info Here

Large replica of Thomas the Tank Engine character is visible during a Day out With Thomas event by toymaker Mattel in Felton, California, July 26, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Day Out with Thomas at the Grapevine Historic Railroad

Got a train lover in your life? See Thomas the Tank Engine at the Grapevine Historic Railroad. A life-sized version of the popular train will be at the station along with live entertainment, activities, magic shows, and a whole lot more. If you can't get out to Grapevine this weekend, he will also be there next weekend.

Tickets and Info Here

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater's 48 Hour Laugh-a-Thon

Nothing beats laughing! The Stomping Ground Comedy Theater in Dallas is holding its first annual 48 Hour Laugh-A-Thon. 10 improvisers will perform from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15 along with several special guests, with one goal: to make you laugh! See them battle sleep deprivation on stage.

Tickets and Info Here

Southlake Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest celebrations are still underway. The 22nd Southlake Oktoberfest will take place this weekend at Southlake Town Square. Weiner Dog Races will be held on Saturday and a Super Smash Bros. tournament will be on Sunday, in addition to all the great Bavarian food and entertainment you'd expect from an Oktoberfest. There will also be a professional-grade pickleball court coming to Southlake's Town Square hosting 27 hours of pickleball matches.

Info Here

Autumn at the Arboretum

The Pumpkin Village returns to the Dallas Arboretum featuring 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash. This year’s theme is "It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." Guests have endless opportunities to take pictures with creative displays based on the 1966 Peanuts classic.

More Info

Pumpkin Nights in Arlington

It is that time of year again! Howell Farms in Arlington is hosting its Pumpkin Nights. The half-mile walking path includes more than 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. This year you will be able to go into the Forbidden City, a Pirate's Cove and more! The event will be almost every night through Oct. 30.

Tickets and Info Here

Friday, Oct. 13

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: Shania Twain performs in concert during day two of the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One at Zilker Park on October 07, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Shania Twain at Dickies Arena

Is it your prerogative to have a little fun? Grammy Award winner Shania Twain is taking her 'Queen of Me' Tour to Fort Worth. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. with opener Lily Rose.

Tickets and Info Here

Peppa Pig Sing Along Party at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland

Peppa, George, Mummy and Daddy Pig are throwing a sing-along, and they want you to be a part of it. Peppa Pig fans will love the 60-minute live show that will have your family singing and clapping along.

Tickets and Info Here

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Movie

Taylor Swift fans, if you weren't able to get tickets to her show in Arlington earlier this year now is your chance to see The Eras Tour. Movie theaters across the Metroplex will be showing the recorded version of her world-famous concert. Just like the concerts, movie-goers are encouraged to dress up!

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, Oct. 14

Annular Solar Eclipse Watch Party at Perot Museum of Nature and Science

The annular solar eclipse will be visible from North Texas this year and the Perot Museum is holding a special event to help you get a look. The Museum is teaming up with the Carnegie Institution for a way to watch the event without putting your eyes at risk. The fun at the museum begins at 8:30 a.m., with the partial eclipse starting at 10:25 a.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Jamey Garner, driving El Toro Loco Monster Jam truck flies through the air at Gillette Stadium on Friday in Foxboro, MA. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) May 5, 2023

Monster Jam at AT&T Stadium

Trucks galore this weekend at Monster Jam! Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and more popular monster trucks will be motoring around AT&T Stadium on Saturday. The pit party starts at 2:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Kaufman Harvest Festival

The 2023 Kaufman Harvest Festival will be held this Saturday! The annual parade will kick off at 9 a.m., eventually ending at Shannon Park. There will be live music, food, crafts and much more!

Info Here

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Sting performs during "My Songs" world tour at Acrisure Arena on October 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sting)

Sting at Toyota Music Factory in Irving

Sting will be in Irving for his 'My Songs' tour. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

TWIN LAKES, WISCONSIN - JULY 22: Jason Aldean performs onstage at Country Thunder Wisconsin - Day 3 on July 22, 2023 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean at Dickies Arena

Country music superstar Jason Aldean makes a stop at Dickies Arena this Saturday. Doors for The Highway Desperado Tour are expected to open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver will also perform.

Tickets and Info Here

LeAnn Rimes at Downtown Garland Square

Garland-raised singer LeAnn Rimes will be in her home city this weekend to celebrate the opening of the new and improved Downtown Garland Square after two years of construction. In addition to the concert there will also food, live demonstrations, a drone show and more!

Info Here

Sunday, Oct. 15

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros - Game 1

The Texas Rangers are in the ALCS for the first time since 2011, and they are taking on their in-state rivals! Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown will be held in Houston on Sunday night. You can watch the game on FOX 4 or the FOX Sports App.

Info Here

Noah Kahan at the American Airlines Center

Musical artist Noah Kahan is performing this Sunday in Dallas. His ‘Stick Season Tour’ was originally scheduled for the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, but demand was so high it moved to the AAC. Special guest Samia will also perform.

Tickets and Info Here

Kesha: The Only Love Tour

'Tik Tok' singer Kesha will be performing this Sunday at The Factory in Deep Ellum. 'The Only Love Tour' starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here