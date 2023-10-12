Texas Rangers-Houston Astros Schedule: Where and when to watch the ALCS

The American League Championship Series will be a Lone Star Showdown this year, with the Texas Rangers taking on the Houston Astros.

The ALCS is a best of 7 series, meaning the first team to win 4 games advances to the World Series.

The first two games will be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the next three would be at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and, if needed, Games 6 and 7 would be held in Houston.

The MLB has not released the exact start times and TV networks for all the games. This story will be updated once the full schedule is released.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros ALCS Playoff Schedule

Game 1 - Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston

First Pitch: 7:00 p.m.

Network: FOX 4

Game 2 - Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Date: Monday, Oct. 16

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston

First Pitch: TBD

Network: FOX/FS1

Game 3 - Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington

First Pitch: TBD

Network: FOX/FS1

Game 4 - Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington

First Pitch: TBD

Network: FOX/FS1

Game 5 (if necessary) - Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington

First Pitch: TBD

Network: FOX/FS1

Game 6 (if necessary) - Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston

First Pitch: TBD

Network: FOX/FS1

Game 7 (if necessary) - Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Date: Monday, Oct. 23

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston

First Pitch: TBD

Network: FOX/FS1

How To Stream Texas Rangers Playoffs Games

No matter what network the games are on you can stream them on the free FOX Sports app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.