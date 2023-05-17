article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth and what to expect from the weather. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

Post Malone tour coming to Dallas this summer

Friday, May 19

Cirque du Soleil Corteo in Frisco

See amazing acrobatics up close this weekend! Corteo is at the Comerica Center in Frisco this Wednesday through Sunday. The "poetic and mischievous" show has plenty of action that the whole family is sure to love!

Tickets and Info Here

Wildflower Arts and Music Festival in Richardson

Head to Richardson to see some great live music, participate in a cornhole tournament and see some awesome art. The three-day festival includes performances by Joan Jett, X Ambassadors and Jimmie Vaughan.

Tickets and Info Here

To Kill a Mockingbird at Fair Park

Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of the classic novel comes to Fair Park this week. The traveling show started at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Tuesday and there will be shows through May 28.

Tickets and Info Here

(Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Impractical Jokers' Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour at UTA

The TruTV pranksters are live at the University of Texas at Arlington's College Park Center this weekend. Q, Murr and Sal will show some of their hilarious challenges and embarrassing humiliations.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, May 20

Women's Rodeo World Championship at Cowtown Coliseum

Come see the richest women's-only week of competition in Western sports. The Women's Rodeo World Championships is this Thursday through Saturday at the Cowtown Coliseum. The finals are Saturday. There will be Team Roping, Breakaway Roping and Barrel Racing. If that's not enough rodeo action for you, over at Dickies Arena the PBR World Finals is this weekend.

Tickets and Info Here

Honor Connor 5K & Smile Mile in North Richland Hills

This weekend put a smile on for a great cause. The Honor Connor 5K & Smile Mile raises money in honor of Connor Gage, a 15-year-old who drowned at a lake birthday party in 2012. Proceeds from the race go to The LV Projects founded by Connor's family to prevent drownings. FOX 4's Mike Doocy will be at the event.

Info Here

Texas Turtle Day at Fair Park

Celebrate Texas Turtle Day at Fair Park this Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can see turtles being tagged and released for monitoring and studying at Leonhardt Lagoon. There are also all-day art activities, face painting, music and snacks.

Info Here

Main Street Fest - A Craft Brew Experience in Grapevine

Come thirsty to this event on Historic Main Street in Grapevine. The three-day festival has live music, craft beer, street performers shopping and more. Country music headliner Little Texas will take the stage on Friday and Vertical Horizon will perform on Saturday. This year they are hosting a craft brew experience with over 100 beers from 50 breweries.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, May 21

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 14: Kirk Franklin performs during Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin's Kingdom tour at Budweiser Stage on June 14, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Kirk Franklin: Exodus Music & Arts Festival in Irving

A music festival with some of the biggest names in gospel music comes to Irving this Saturday and Sunday. The Exodus Music and Arts Festival will be at the Toyota Music Factory. Kirk Franklin will perform on Sundy.

Tickets and Info Here

Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Dallas

It is the most stylish motorcycle ride around. Plenty of riders will be dressed up in suits while riding motorcycles and electric scooters around Dallas this Sunday. The event is meant to raise money for prostate cancer research and mental health on behalf of Movember.

Registration and Info Here

TOPSHOT - Members of the "Magic Mike Live" cast perform at the VIP launch party for the Magic Mike Live North American Tour in Miami, Florida on July 13, 2022. - After breaking international box office records with sold-out engagements in Las Vegas, Expand

Magic Mike Live: The Tour at Stonebriar Centre

If you are looking for a girls' day out this might be the show for you. Magic Mike Live is a 360 degree show based on the hit movies. Performances are being held at the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco through June 11.

Tickets and Info Here

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Movie in Concert at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

Watch the movie masterpiece with a live score from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. John Williams' Oscar-winning score will be performed while the movie is projected on a huge HD screen. There will be showings Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week.

Tickets and Info Here