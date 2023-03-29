article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, March 31

Taylor Swift performs at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift at AT&T Stadium

You fought tooth and nail to get your tickets, now the moment is finally here. Taylor Swift is coming to Arlington for 3 straight nights, with shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. The Eras Tour show starts at 6:30 p.m with openers MUNA & GAYLE Friday night and beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams on Saturday and Sunday. There will be pre-concert parties at Texas Live! starting at 2 p.m. IMPORTANT REMINDER: No purses are allowed inside AT&T Stadium, only clear totes or storage bags will be let it. Small clutches no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" will also be let in.

Tickets and Info Here

2023 Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center

Basketball action is at the AAC this weekend! Some of the best women college basketball players in the country will be in the building for the Final Four. #1 Virginia Tech and #3 LSU take the floor at 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by #1 South Carolina and #2 Iowa at 8:30 p.m. The Division II championship game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and the National Championship Game will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Info and Tickets here

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: Comedian and actor David Cross visits the Build Series to discuss his new comedy tour 'Oh, Come On' at Build Studio on May 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

David Cross at the Texas Theatre

Arrested Development and Mr. Show star David Cross brings his stand-up comedy to the Texas Theatre in Dallas. Cross calls it his ‘Worst Daddy in the World’ tour. Fellow hilarious comedian Sean Patton will also be there to perform. $2 from every ticket sold will go to the Innocence Project.

Tickets and Info Here

Annie at Bass Performance Hall

See Little Orphan Annie up close! The Broadway musical Annie makes its way to Fort Worth this week. Shows for the beloved musical started on Tuesday and run through this Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, April 1

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 28: Martin Perez #54 of the Texas Rangers throws against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a spring training game at Globe Life Field on March 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Rangers vs. Phillies at Globe Life Field

If you can't make it out for Opening Day you will have a few chances to see the revamped Texas Rangers this weekend. After Thursday's opener, the team will take Friday off and hit the field again on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the first 15,000 fans at the stadium will get a free Rangers hat and on Sunday they are giving away 15,000 powder blue Corey Seagar jerseys. Be sure to check out our guide to the new foods at Globe Life Field this season and where to find them! If you can't make it out to the game on Saturday you can watch it on FOX 4.

Tickets and Info Here

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 14: Saweetie performs onstage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Saweetie at AT&T Discovery District

Rap star Saweetie will be holding a free concert at the AT&T Discovery District on Saturday as part of the Women's Final Four celebrations downtown. The gates open at 6 p.m., the opener takes the stated at 7:00 p.m. and Saweetie takes the stage at 8:20 p.m. Did we mention it is free?

Info Here

USA Hockey Women's Tier 1 Nationals at Comerica Arena in Frisco

Girls hockey players from across the country will be playing in games across North Texas this weekend. Nationals for U14, U16 and U19 divisions are being held from March 30 - April 3. On Saturday, USA Hockey is holding a fun 4-on-4 tournament from 9 to 11 a.m. in Frisco. 4 teams of local girls will compete with special celebrity coaches, including former Stars goalie Marty Turco and Olympic gold medal winner Jenny Potter.

Info Here

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Comedian Pete Holmes performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on February 16, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

Pete Holmes at House of Blues Dallas

Standup comedian Pete Holmes takes the stage at the House of Blues this Saturday. The star of HBO's 'Crashing' is in Dallas for his ‘Where Were We’ tour. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Napoleon Dynamite Live at the Texas Theatre

The stars of the cult classic Napoleon Dynamite are coming to Dallas this weekend. Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries will be at the Texas Theatre for a Q&A session plus there will be a live screening of the movie. The event is BYOT - bring your own tots!

Tickets and Info Here

April Fools Comedy Jam VI at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie

There are more ways to make you laugh this April Fools Day. Mo'Nique, Nephew Tommy, Junior from the Steve Harvey Morning Show, Rodney Perry and Dominique will be performing their comedy in Grand Prairie. WARNING: The show is sure to have some mature content.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, April 2

NEW EDITION: The Legacy Tour at Dickies Arena

Bobby Brown and the rest of multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition are coming to Fort Worth this Sunday as a part of their LEGACY TOUR. Keith Sweat, Guy and special guest TANK will also be performing. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here



Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Fair Park

Pop songs, beautiful costumes, elaborate sets and so much more. Moulin Rouge is coming to Fair Park as a part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series. Shows run through April 2.

Tickets and Info Here

Big Bounce America at Lone Star Park

The world's largest bounce house is in Grand Prairie for the next few weekends! Starting this Saturday, the enormous inflatable will be set up and available bouncers of all ages! There is a custom sports area, a 900-foot-long obstacle course and a space-themed wonderland. Big Bounce America will be open at Lone Star Park on March 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 and 31 and April 1 and 2.

Tickets and Info Here

FORT WORTH, TX - MARCH 20: Team members of the Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing driver Takuma Sato (51) of Japan take the car back to the garage during the NTT IndyCar series XPEL 375 on March 20, 2022 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth Expand

PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway

The Texas Motor Speedway will be home to INDYCAR racing this weekend. Some of the best open-wheel racing in the country will be flying around the track at speeds over 200 miles per hour.

Tickets and Info Here

