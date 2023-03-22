article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

Drake adds second Dallas date to tour

Friday, March 24

Big Bounce America at Lone Star Park

The world's largest bounce house is in Grand Prairie for the next few weekends! Starting this Saturday, the enormous inflatable will be set up and available bouncers of all ages! There is a custom sports area, a 900-foot-long obstacle course and a space-themed wonderland. Big Bounce America will be open at Lone Star Park on March 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 and 31 and April 1 and 2.

Tickets and Info Here

NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 20: Deray Davis performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on January 20, 2023 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images) Expand

DeRay Davis at the Arlington Improv

Popular standup comedian DeRay Davis makes a stop by the Arlington Improv this week. Davis, who you may recognize from the FX show Snowfall, his Netflix specials and a handful of movies, brings his ‘Too Much?!’ show to the Improv this Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Keanu Reeves attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

John Wick: Chapter 4

Sometimes it is just nice to go see a movie. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be in theaters everywhere this weekend. Action movies lovers will be all about the new sequel where Keanu Reeves' Wick takes on a new character Marquis, played by Bill Skarsgard. The movie also stars the late Lance Reddick, who died last week.

More Info Here

Saturday, March 25

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Luke Combs performs during Luke Combs Live from Arizona Financial Theatre for SiriusXM and Pandora on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Luke Combs at AT&T Stadium

One of the biggest names in country music comes to the biggest venue around. Luke Combs takes his World Tour to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. He'll be joined by Riley Green for the show.

Tickets and Info Here

Big Climb Dallas at Bank of America Tower

Join in the fight against blood cancer in a different kind of race. Participants will climb 69 flights of stairs to the top of Bank of America Tower to raise funds for blood cancer research and patient support. Registration costs $50. You get a bib to track your time and a medal to celebrate!

Info Here

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Druski attends the 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Biltmore Hotel on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Druski at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie

Internet superstar Druski takes the stage at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie this Saturday. The sketch comedian is sure to have plenty to laugh at for his ‘Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour.’ WARNING: This is not for kids.

Tickets and Info Here

Matt Hillyer at the Kessler Theater

Local artist Matt Hillyer just released his brand-new album ‘Glorieta’ on Dallas-based State Fair Records last month. This weekend Hillyer's country music will rock the Kessler Theater.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, March 26

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Fair Park

Pop songs, beautiful costumes, elaborate sets and so much more. Moulin Rouge is coming to Fair Park as a part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series. Shows run through April 2.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Soul Food Festival at Lofty Spaces

More than 30 different food vendors from across Texas will be cooking up some of the best southern food around. You will see plenty of pork chops, oxtails, candied yams, greens, fried chicken, fish, barbecue and much more. There will also be other small business vendors in the area.

Tickets and Info Here

NAGOYA, JAPAN - DECEMBER 13: K-pop group Stray Kids attends the 2022 Asia Artist Awards In Japan at Nippon Gaishi Hall on December 13, 2022 in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage) Expand

Stray Kids at Dickies Arena

The K-Pop sensation Stray Kids will be in Fort Worth for two shows on Sunday and Monday. The eight-member group from South Korea has blown up here in the U.S., making appearances on the Billboard charts.

Tickets and Info Here

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 18: Drew Plitt #9 of the Arlington Renegades throws the ball during the first half against the Vegas Vipers at Choctaw Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium

XFL action continues at Choctaw Stadium with the Arlington Renegades taking on the San Antonio Brahamas. The Renegades beat the Brahamas earlier this week. The game kicks off at 2 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here