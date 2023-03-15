article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

READ MORE: Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival coming to North Texas this summer

Friday, March 17

St. Patrick's Day

Even though last weekend was the big celebration on Greenville Avenue, Friday is ACTUALLY St. Patrick's Day. Several bars want you to come celebrate on Friday night.

Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at the American Airlines Center

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and some of your other favorite Disney characters skate their way through iconic Disney destinations. The show meant for all ages is coming to the AAC with shows Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets and Info

Spring Break Fun at the Dallas Museum of Art

Enjoy a day of free fun at the Dallas Museum of Art. Friday will be the last day of a week of free programs at the DMA. There are scavenger hunts, sculpture stations, stories and as a special treat on Friday Cut-Paper artist Shelley Hampe will have special activities in the Hamon Atrium from 1 to 2 p.m.

Info Here

Waxahachie Tulipalooza

The tulips are in full bloom and ready for picking in Waxahachie. The annual festival Tulipalooza runs through Sunday, March 19. Head to the Waxahachie Civic Center to check it out. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.

Info Here

Saturday, March 18

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Fair Park

Pop songs, beautiful costumes, elaborate sets and so much more. Moulin Rouge is coming to Fair Park as a part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series. Shows start on Wednesday, March 15 and run through April 2.

Tickets and Info Here

Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus at Fair Park

The Big Top comes to Fair Park. Your family can get a look at The Human Cannonball, aerial artists, The Wheel of Death, motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, the clowns, jugglers and much, much more. Shows run through March 19.

Tickets and Info Here

Home and Garden Show at The Star

The 4th Annual Home & Garden Show comes to the Star in Frisco this weekend. You can see the latest in home improvement and outdoor living. There will also be seminars showing off recipes, teaching the secrets to tidying up and gardening. The show starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 16: Jonathan Donville #3 of the Panther City Lacrosse Club tries to control the ball against Jackson Suboch #37 and Landon Kells #42 of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in the fourth quarter of the Desert Dogs' inaugural regular Expand

Panther City Lacrosse Club at Dickies Arena

See professional lacrosse live at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth this Saturday. Panther City takes on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, March 19

WASHINGTON, DC - February 25th, 2023 - GloRilla performs at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C. Her song "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" went viral on Tik Tok and was later nominated for a Grammy. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty I Expand

GloRilla at House of Blues Dallas

Grammy nominated rapper GloRilla comes through Dallas this weekend for her ‘Anyways, Life’s Great' Tour. Demand for the show was so high organizers had to move it from the Cambridge Room to the main music hall! Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

World Ballet Series Presents: Cinderella at the Majestic Theatre

The timeless story told through classic ballet. Cinderella will be performed at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas and is the perfect event for all ages.

Tickets and Info

UniverSoul Circus at Red Bird Mall

Amazing stunts and interactive entertainment set to urban music for the whole family. The UniverSoul Circus comes to Red Bird Mall with showings Thursday through Sunday until March 19.

Tickets and Info Here

DFW Golf Show at Esports Stadium in Arlington

Golfers will invade Esports Stadium in Arlington this weekend. The DFW Golf Show runs Friday through Sunday and features all kinds of equipment, exhibitions and fun. On Sunday, golfers will compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge Long Putt Championship.

Tickets and Info Here