article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth and what to expect from the weather. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull coming to Dallas for jam-packed concert

Friday, June 2

Taste Addison

It's the yearly event that your tastebuds love! Taste Addison is back with tons of family fun and lots of food. The celebration is June 2nd and 3rd at Addison Circle Park. In addition to all the great food there is also some great music. Swae Lee will headline on Friday night and 3OH!3 will take the main stage on Saturday.

Tickets and Info Here

Selkirk Texas Open in Rockwall

The largest pickleball tournament in the history of Texas is coming to Rockwall this weekend. The tournament is actually a qualifier for the 2023 Pickleball National Championships in Farmers Branch. The tournament runs Thursday to Sunday with more than 1,500 registered athletes and thousands of spectators.

Tickets and Info Here

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: (L-R) Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of musical group Lady A perform onstage the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Image Expand

Lady A: Request Line Tour at the Majestic Theatre

Popular country group Lady A brings their tour to the Majestic Theatre in Dallas. The Request Line Tour also features special guest Dave Barnes.

Tickets and Info Here

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 05: Actor/comedian D.L. Hughley performs his stand-up routine at The Orleans Hotel & Casino August 5, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Expand

D.L. Hughley at the Arlington Improv

Comedian D.L. Hughley has been making audiences laugh for years. This weekend he brings his stand-up comedy to the Arlington Improv and is sure to bring down the house. Shows are this Friday through Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, June 3

Miss Saigon at Casa Mañana

The emotional play set in Saigon during the Vietnam War heads to Fort Worth. Esteemed actor Lou Diamond Phillips stars as The Engineer in the performance. Shows will be held June 3 to June 11.

Tickets and Info Here

DeSoto Crawfish Festival

Chow down on some spicy crawfish while listening to some great blues and funk music in DeSoto this Saturday. The celebration will be held at Grimes Park from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Info Here

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 30: Singer and songwriter Laurie Berkner performs for SiriusXM's Kids Place Live channel on July 30, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images) Expand

Laurie Berkner at Wyly Theatre

Laurie Berkner knows music that your kids love. The songwriter and singer who is called the "Queen of Kids' Music" will be on the stage at the Wyly Theatre at 11 a.m. for her Greatest Hits Tour. Her songs have more that a billion streams and have become classics for children around the world.

Tickets and Info Here



Congresswoman Crockett's 3rd Annual Fish n' Kids Festival

Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is holding a fishing event that your kids will love. To celebrate Free Fishing Day your kids will learn how to cast and plenty of other fish facts. You can bring your own pole or borrow one there. The event is being held at William Blair Jr. Park in Dallas. The free event also includes a free hot dog lunch. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

Info Here

Sunday, June 4

Dallas Pride Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade

June is Pride Month and this year the City of Dallas is celebrating 40 years of Pride. This Sunday is the Dallas Pride Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade in Fair Park. The free celebration will make its way through Fair Park from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pride weekend actually kicks off this Saturday with the Dallas Pride Music Festival with music and dance performances, a train ride and more.

Info Here

TOPSHOT - Members of the "Magic Mike Live" cast perform at the VIP launch party for the Magic Mike Live North American Tour in Miami, Florida on July 13, 2022. - After breaking international box office records with sold-out engagements in Las Vegas, Expand

Magic Mike Live: The Tour at Stonebriar Centre

If you are looking for a girls' day out this might be the show for you. Magic Mike Live is a 360 degree show based on the hit movies. Performances are being held at the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco through June 11.

Tickets and Info Here

To Kill a Mockingbird at Fair Park

Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of the classic novel comes to Fair Park this week. The traveling show will hold shows at the Music Hall at Fair Park through May 28.

Tickets and Info Here

Disney and Pixar's Elemental Experience Tour at Stonebriar Centre

Pixar's newest movie ‘Elemental’ doesn't come out until June 16, but you and your family can experience the movie at a special pop-up shop in Frisco this weekend. Friday through Sunday the ‘Elemental Experience Tour’ will be at Stonebriar Centre. There is a wind tunnel, you can learn to draw some of the characters and have tons of photo ops.