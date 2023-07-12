Things to do in Dallas this weekend: July 14-16
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.
Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth and what to expect from the weather.
Friday, July 14
(Courtesy: Meow Wolf)
Meow Wolf in Grapevine
The much-anticipated art attraction is opening this weekend at the Grapevine Mills Mall. 38 Texas artists and dozens of Meow Wolf artists have put together an exhibit of some colorful, creative and surreal environments and portals.
Tickets and Info Here
The Underpants in Irving
A play written by legendary comedian Steve Martin is coming to the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center. A wardrobe malfunction at the royal parade sets off a hilarious series of events.
Tickets and Info Here
Andrew Orolfo at the Dallas Comedy Club
If you want a good laugh, Andrew Orolfo will be at the Dallas Comedy Club performing this weekend. In 2022, he was at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. Orolfo has been on Sirius XM Radio, Comedy Central, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more.
Tickets and Info Here
Skyline Sketch with Klarity & Khaos at Reunion Tower
Learn to sketch from several local artists and while taking in the view at Reunion Tower. No experience is required, and all the supplies will be provided.
Tickets and Info Here
Saturday, July 15
Volleyball Nations League in Arlington
The Volleyball Nations League Women's Final is being held in America for the first time and the games will be played in Arlington. There will be two matches on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Team USA, Poland, Germany, Japan, Brazil, China, Turkey and Italy are competing in this year's tournament. The championship match will be held on Sunday!
Tickets and Info Here
Kirk Holloway at The Sound at Cypress Waters
Grab a blanket and head to the Rodgers-O'Brien Amphitheater to hear a live performance from Kirk Halloway, a musician from Texas. The live music will be from 8 PM to 10 PM.
Info Here
Movies in the Park at Klyde Warren Park
Family and friends can grab something to eat at a food truck and watch the movie Abominable in Klyde Warren Park this Saturday at 7PM.
Info Here
Goat Yoga Addison Circle
Enjoy yoga but with a twist...you will be surrounded by goats. You must be five or older to participate, sign a waiver upon arrival, and bring your own mat. The class stats at 10 AM.
Tickets and Info Here
Sunday, July 16
Major League Cricket in Grand Prairie
One of the biggest sports in the world is getting its own league and the games are right here in Grand Prairie. Opening night for Major League Cricket is on Thursday with the Texas Super Kings taking on the Los Angeles Knight Riders. On Sunday, the Super Kings will play the Washington Freedom. There are games in Grand Prairie every day from this Thursday to next Tuesday.
Tickets and Info Here
Dallas Summer Vendor Market at Trinity Groves
Enjoy shopping at local vendors, entertainment, games, cocktails and food at the Artpark Trinity Groves this Sunday at 12PM.
Info Here
The Underground Market
Shop and support local small business at the Underground Market at the 5700 Block of Oram Street and Greenville Ave. There will be several different vendors at the market including food vendors. The market is free to all.
Info Here
Shakespeare in the Park: Much Ado About Nothing at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater
See the classic play live! Shakespeare Dallas is putting on the performance on Saturday and Sunday night.
Tickets and Info Here