There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

'Barbie Land' coming to Southlake to celebrate upcoming movie

Friday, July 14

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Courtesy: Meow Wolf)

Meow Wolf in Grapevine

The much-anticipated art attraction is opening this weekend at the Grapevine Mills Mall. 38 Texas artists and dozens of Meow Wolf artists have put together an exhibit of some colorful, creative and surreal environments and portals.

Tickets and Info Here

The Underpants in Irving

A play written by legendary comedian Steve Martin is coming to the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center. A wardrobe malfunction at the royal parade sets off a hilarious series of events.

Tickets and Info Here

Andrew Orolfo at the Dallas Comedy Club

If you want a good laugh, Andrew Orolfo will be at the Dallas Comedy Club performing this weekend. In 2022, he was at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. Orolfo has been on Sirius XM Radio, Comedy Central, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more.

Tickets and Info Here

Skyline Sketch with Klarity & Khaos at Reunion Tower

Learn to sketch from several local artists and while taking in the view at Reunion Tower. No experience is required, and all the supplies will be provided.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, July 15

Volleyball Nations League in Arlington

The Volleyball Nations League Women's Final is being held in America for the first time and the games will be played in Arlington. There will be two matches on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Team USA, Poland, Germany, Japan, Brazil, China, Turkey and Italy are competing in this year's tournament. The championship match will be held on Sunday!

Tickets and Info Here

Kirk Holloway at The Sound at Cypress Waters

Grab a blanket and head to the Rodgers-O'Brien Amphitheater to hear a live performance from Kirk Halloway, a musician from Texas. The live music will be from 8 PM to 10 PM.

Info Here

Movies in the Park at Klyde Warren Park

Family and friends can grab something to eat at a food truck and watch the movie Abominable in Klyde Warren Park this Saturday at 7PM.

Info Here

Goat Yoga Addison Circle

Enjoy yoga but with a twist...you will be surrounded by goats. You must be five or older to participate, sign a waiver upon arrival, and bring your own mat. The class stats at 10 AM.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, July 16

Major League Cricket in Grand Prairie

One of the biggest sports in the world is getting its own league and the games are right here in Grand Prairie. Opening night for Major League Cricket is on Thursday with the Texas Super Kings taking on the Los Angeles Knight Riders. On Sunday, the Super Kings will play the Washington Freedom. There are games in Grand Prairie every day from this Thursday to next Tuesday.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Summer Vendor Market at Trinity Groves

Enjoy shopping at local vendors, entertainment, games, cocktails and food at the Artpark Trinity Groves this Sunday at 12PM.

Info Here

The Underground Market

Shop and support local small business at the Underground Market at the 5700 Block of Oram Street and Greenville Ave. There will be several different vendors at the market including food vendors. The market is free to all.

Info Here

Shakespeare in the Park: Much Ado About Nothing at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater

See the classic play live! Shakespeare Dallas is putting on the performance on Saturday and Sunday night.

Tickets and Info Here