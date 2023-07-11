'Barbie Land' coming to Southlake to celebrate upcoming movie

To get you ready for the upcoming 'Barbie' movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie Land is coming to Southlake.

EVO Entertainment in Southlake Town Square is putting together an immersive event that they call ‘Destination: Barbie Land.’

It will be in place Wednesday, July 19 through Sunday, July 23.

Australian actress Margot Robbie meets fans during a pink carpet event to promote her new film "Barbie" in Seoul on July 2, 2023. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

"As we approach what is poised to be one of the largest pop-culture moments and biggest movies of the year, we wanted to create a truly unique way for fans to get in on the fun," said Marissa Blomstrom, the Chief Marketing Officer at EVO Entertainment in a statement.

Evo says the event will be a "pink experiential paradise."

There will be a pink carpet, a Barbie Beach club, a Barbie DISCO DANCE FLOOR, and a Barbie GLAM Boutique.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Barbie-style outfits to check it out.

The event will be free.

There is also a Barbie Dress-Up Party at a screening of the movie at the Southlake Evo on July 22 starting at 7 p.m.

The 'Barbie' movie will be released on July 21.