article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth and what to expect from the weather. Download the FOX 4 News App, and follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

All Weekend

Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

See animatronic dinosaurs up close at this new exhibit! Dinosaurs Around the World is open this weekend and will stay open through May 30. The exhibit was created with world-renowned dinosaur paleontologist Dr. Gregory M. Erickson to put together a great experience for the whole family. The exhibit is included with general admission at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

Tickets and Info Here

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Music Hall at Fair Park

Tina Turner's music has inspired a new show! TINA: The Tina Turner Musical will be at the Music Hall at Fair park through Feb. 4.

Tickets and Info Here

Lunar New Year Festival in Grand Prairie

The 17th annual Lunar New Year festival starts this weekend. The celebration is located Asia Times Square in Grand Prarire, one of the largest Asian markets in North Texas. There will be daily lion dances, live entertainment, food and more!

Tickets and Info Here

Denton Black Film Festival

A celebration of movies by Black filmmakers is happening this weekend in Denton. There will be screenings, panels, comedy and much more during the festival.

Tickets and Info Here

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

It's a Fort Worth tradition dating back over a century! The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is now underway. The 23-day event includes shows, music and family fun.

Tickets and Info Here

Dog Man: The Musical at the Wyly Theater

The man who brought you Captain Underpants has his latest creation coming to the Dallas stage! Dog Man: The Musical will be in town through January 28. The hilarious adventure story is fun for the whole family.

Tickets and Info Here

Friday, January 26

Jen Kramer at the McKinney Performing Arts Center

Magician and comedian Jen Kramer is putting on a few shows this weekend. The first is Friday night at the McKinney Performing Arts Center. She will also be at the Arlington Music Hall on Sunday night. Her shows mix together comedy and magic with plenty of audience participation.

Tickets and Info Here

Brian Regan at the Toyota Music Factory

Comic Brian Regan will be at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Friday night. This stand-up comedian doesn't curse so you can bring your kids if you'd like!

Tickets and Info Here

Sensory Discovery Day at Gymboree Play & Music in Frisco

An event for families with 1 to 2-year-olds! The hour-long Discovery Day is from 3 to 4 p.m. and lets your kids stimulate their senses. After that, your kids can enjoy playing at Open Gym from 4 to 6 p.m.

More Info Here

Saturday, January 27

Dallas Police vs. Fort Worth Fire Hockey Game at StarCenter Farmers Branch

It's a charity hockey game for a great cause! The game will be held this Saturday in Farmers Branch with the proceeds going to assist Sgt. Will Mark, who suffered a stroke while on duty.

Info Here

Texas Rangers Fan Fest at Globe Life Field in Arlington

Your kids can hang out with the World Series champs! Texas Rangers players will be signing autographs and taking pictures at the special event. In addition to the players you can take photos with the Commissioner's Trophy, run the bases and even play wiffle ball.

Tickets and Info Here

Judy Collins at the Eisemann Center in Richardson

Grammy-winning folk artist Judy Collins will be in Richardson to perform with the Richardson Symphony Orchestra on Saturday night. The 84-year-old artist will be performing plenty of old hits and new songs from her album Spellbound.

Tickets and Info Here

Community Beer Company Anniversary Party

Community Beer Co. in Dallas is celebrating 11 years. You can drink, enjoy food and much more. A $40 ticket scores you a drink card for 8 pours.

Tickets and Info Here

Pat Green at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth

Country artist Pat Green will perform at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth this weekend. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, January 28

Hope Healing Cancer with Music at the Granada Theater

A one-day music festival to help those in need! Lake Highlands High senior Lauren Goin planned the special event to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. There will be performances from students at Lake Highlands, Bishop Lynch and Dallas Lutheran.

Tickets and Info Here