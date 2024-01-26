Expand / Collapse search

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 26-28

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

All Weekend

Dino exhibit comes to Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Prepare for a Jurassic journey at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Dinosaurs are coming to life in an new exhibit. Good Day's Hanna Battah got a preview.

Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden
See animatronic dinosaurs up close at this new exhibit! Dinosaurs Around the World is open this weekend and will stay open through May 30. The exhibit was created with world-renowned dinosaur paleontologist Dr. Gregory M. Erickson to put together a great experience for the whole family. The exhibit is included with general admission at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
Tickets and Info Here

'The Tina Turner Musical' rolls into North Texas

It's a comeback story like no other. "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" shares the journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the queen of rock and roll. Parris Lewis, one of the women playing Tina night after night, stopped by Good Day to talk about the show that's at the Music Hall at Fair Park through Feb. 4.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Music Hall at Fair Park
Tina Turner's music has inspired a new show! TINA: The Tina Turner Musical will be at the Music Hall at Fair park through Feb. 4.
Tickets and Info Here 

Lunar New Year Festival in Grand Prairie
The 17th annual Lunar New Year festival starts this weekend. The celebration is located Asia Times Square in Grand Prarire, one of the largest Asian markets in North Texas. There will be daily lion dances, live entertainment, food and more!
Tickets and Info Here

Denton Black Film Festival
A celebration of movies by Black filmmakers is happening this weekend in Denton. There will be screenings, panels, comedy and much more during the festival.
Tickets and Info Here

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is back in town. FOX 4's Dan Godwin reports live with a look at some of the things that are new this year.

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo
It's a Fort Worth tradition dating back over a century! The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is now underway. The 23-day event includes shows, music and family fun.
Tickets and Info Here

'Dog Man the Musical' comes to Dallas

"Dog Man: The Musical" is a hilarious, heartfelt, family adventure that is coming to the Wylie Threatre in Dallas. Brian Owen, the man who plays Dog Man, joined Good Day to talk about the show.

Dog Man: The Musical at the Wyly Theater
The man who brought you Captain Underpants has his latest creation coming to the Dallas stage! Dog Man: The Musical will be in town through January 28. The hilarious adventure story is fun for the whole family.
Tickets and Info Here

Friday, January 26

Jen Kramer brings magic and comedy show to McKinney

She wows audiences across the country with her slight-of-hand magic. This morning, Jen Kramer is in the Good Day studio for a preview of her show that will blend magic and comedy with audience participation at the McKinney Performing Arts Center.

Jen Kramer at the McKinney Performing Arts Center
Magician and comedian Jen Kramer is putting on a few shows this weekend. The first is Friday night at the McKinney Performing Arts Center. She will also be at the Arlington Music Hall on Sunday night. Her shows mix together comedy and magic with plenty of audience participation.
Tickets and Info Here

Brian Regan at the Toyota Music Factory
Comic Brian Regan will be at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Friday night. This stand-up comedian doesn't curse so you can bring your kids if you'd like!
Tickets and Info Here

Sensory Discovery Day at Gymboree Play & Music in Frisco
An event for families with 1 to 2-year-olds! The hour-long Discovery Day is from 3 to 4 p.m. and lets your kids stimulate their senses. After that, your kids can enjoy playing at Open Gym from 4 to 6 p.m. 
More Info Here

Saturday, January 27

Hockey game to help Dallas PD sergeant who had stroke

Dallas police officers and Fort Worth firefighters are going to deal with icy conditions this weekend, but it will be on the rink and for a good cause.

Dallas Police vs. Fort Worth Fire Hockey Game at StarCenter Farmers Branch
It's a charity hockey game for a great cause! The game will be held this Saturday in Farmers Branch with the proceeds going to assist Sgt. Will Mark, who suffered a stroke while on duty.
Info Here

Texas Rangers Fan Fest at Globe Life Field in Arlington
Your kids can hang out with the World Series champs! Texas Rangers players will be signing autographs and taking pictures at the special event. In addition to the players you can take photos with the Commissioner's Trophy, run the bases and even play wiffle ball.
Tickets and Info Here 

Judy Collins at the Eisemann Center in Richardson
Grammy-winning folk artist Judy Collins will be in Richardson to perform with the Richardson Symphony Orchestra on Saturday night. The 84-year-old artist will be performing plenty of old hits and new songs from her album Spellbound.
Tickets and Info Here

Community Beer Company Anniversary Party
Community Beer Co. in Dallas is celebrating 11 years. You can drink, enjoy food and much more. A $40 ticket scores you a drink card for 8 pours.
Tickets and Info Here

Pat Green at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth
Country artist Pat Green will perform at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth this weekend. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, January 28

Hope Healing Cancer with Music at the Granada Theater
A one-day music festival to help those in need! Lake Highlands High senior Lauren Goin planned the special event to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. There will be performances from students at Lake Highlands, Bishop Lynch and Dallas Lutheran.
Tickets and Info Here