There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, February 24

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Erykah Badu performs at The Royal Festival Hall on November 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Erykah Badu at The Factory in Deep Ellum

Dallas' own Erykah Badu makes an appearance in her hometown. The four-time Grammy Award winner will be at The Factory in Deep Ellum. Badu will be joined by Dallas-based YouTube music star Marc Rebillet and Raekwon from the Wu Tang Clan.

Tickets and Info Here

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 02: Comedian Eddie Griffin performs onstage during 2022 Comedy Laugh Fest at State Farm Arena on January 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Expand

Eddie Griffin at the Arlington Improv

Standup comedian Eddie Griffin has some things to say. Griffin will bring his comedy show to the Arlington Improv this Friday and Saturday. There are two shows each night, but tickets are going fast!

Tickets and Info Here

Kodak Black with Kevin Gates at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie

K104's Big Winter Bash features some of the big names in hip hop. Kodak Black and Kevin Gates headline the show, with performances by Big Boogie & Fredo Bang.

Tickets and Info Here

Fortune Feimster at the Majestic

Comedian Fortune Feimster is bringing her standup comedy to the Majestic Theater in Dallas. You may recognize her from several TV appearances over the years or her Netflix special Good Fortune. She will do shows on Thursday and Friday.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, February 25

Anaheim, CA - January 28: 250SX rider Jett Lawrence takes a jump as he during round 4 of the AMA Supercross Championship at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Ge Expand

Monster Energy AMA Supercross at AT&T Stadium

The most competitive and high profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Doors open at noon and the gates drop for the race at 7 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Turnpike Troubadours & The Avett Brothers at the American Airlines Center

Country and folk music collide at the American Airlines Center this weekend. The Turnpike Troubadours and the Avett Brothers will perform along with The Wood Brothers.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Blooms: Great Contributors at the Dallas Arboretum

The arboretum is getting a head start on celebrating spring. More than 500,000 spring-blooming flowers will be on display from February 25 to April 16. There will be more than 100 varieties of spring bulbs, thousands of azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees. In addition to all the flowers there will also be live music, programs and demonstrations for the six-week celebration.

Tickets and Info Here

TORONTO, ON- NOVEMBER 16 - Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra shout out after accompanying vocalist Jeremy Dutchers performance of the Honour Song. The TSO celebrates its 100th anniversary in Toronto. November 16, 2022. The TSO Expand

A Gala Evening with Yo-Yo Ma at Bass Performance Hall

The world's most famous cellist will perform in Fort Worth for a black-tie evening affair. The concert will be followed by a reception with dinner and a live auction. Tickets are no longer available online, but you can call the box office at 817-665-6000.

Info Here

Sunday, February 26

Texas Independence Jam at Billy Bob's

Brett Young, Clay Walker, the Eli Young band and many, many others will be performing ahead of Texas Independence Day on March 2. The event is sold out, but you might be able to find some tickets on the resale market.

Info Here

Maggie Rogers at The Factory in Deep Ellum

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers will be at The Factory this Sunday. The tour for Rogers' new album 'Surrender' will be opened by special guest Del Water Gap.

Tickets and Info Here

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks scores a basket against Wenyen Gabriel #35 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User e Expand

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center

How many more chances will you get to see LeBron James play in person? The Lakers and the new top-scorer of all time will take on the new-look Mavs for a Sunday afternoon game. The Mavericks are 2-0 against the Lakers so far this year.

Tickets and Info Here

Engineers Week at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is letting your kids interact with real engineers and take part in activities for National Engineers Week. You can be a part of the action this Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here