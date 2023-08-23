article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, August 25

High School Football Season Begins

The Friday night lights are back! There are several high school football games happening across the Metroplex this weekend. Some of the biggest will be at The Star in Frisco. Independence High will take on Panther Creek at the Ford Center for the Whataburger Friday Night Stars game on Friday night. On Saturday The Jerry Jones Classic at the Ford Center will feature a clash between the Rockwall Yellowjackets and Cedar Hill Longhorns. Be sure to double-check the kickoff time for the games near you. Several North Texas districts are delaying the start of games because of the heat.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 17: 50 Cent performs during 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Dos Equis Pavilion

Rapper 50 Cent is making a stop in Dallas this Friday. The ‘Final Lap’ tour commemorates the 20th anniversary of his debut album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will be special guests on the tour.

North Texas Fair & Rodeo in Denton

The 95th Annual North Texas Fair & Rodeo is back in action this weekend in Denton. There will be plenty of country music, livestock shows, things to keep the kids entertained and, of course, rodeos. Reckless Kelly will perform on Friday, in addition to several other live acts. The last day of the fair is this Friday.

Dallas Zoo After Dark: Summer Camp

Get a chance to hang out at the zoo after the gates are usually closed. The adults-only event is summer camp-themed. Explore the zoo from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with drinks and activities!

Saturday, August 26

Mama's Daughters at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters

It's a fast-paced story of mothers, daughter and secrets that celebrate the bonds of family. The gospel play from executive producer Cheryl P. Williamson has plenty of music, comedy and poignant moments. The cast includes Dallas' CeCe Godbolt, an award-winning gospel artist, Kaylynn Wilkerson and Jordan Orionn. The play starts at 7 p.m.

Kidz Bop: Never Stop Live Tour at Toyota Music Factory

Hear popular songs sung by kids (or kidz) at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving this weekend. The songs are kid-friendly thanks to some changes to lyrics. The show should be a fun time for the whole family!

Youth Rodeo at Fair Park Coliseum

The State Fair of Texas starts next month, but family-friendly horse shows will be running each weekend prior to the Fair. The events take place inside the air-conditioned Fair Park Coliseum. This weekend the Youth Rodeo will be in town. Events include breakaway roping, goat ribbon pulling, barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, ribbon roping, team roping and tie down roping.

Space Day at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

There is a special space-themed afternoon at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. There will be special space science activities, art projects, lightsaber battlers, shows at the Planetarium and more!

Sunday, August 27

Together We Ball at Moody Coliseum

People from across our community are coming together to bond over basketball this Sunday. Elected officials, pastors, police and community leaders will come together for a game at SMU's Moody Coliseum. The game, which will be emceed by Dallas Mavericks in-game host Chris Arnold, is in its 7th year. The mission is to build a positive relationship between the Dallas Police Department and the community. Activities start at 10 a.m. with plenty of things for kids to do. The main basketball game starts at 4 p.m.

Sneaker Con at Dallas Market Center

Shoe lovers, this event is for you. They call it The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth. Venders are bringing rare and sought-after sneakers. You can buy them or just take a look. The two-day event starts on Saturday and runs through Sunday.

Cinderella at the Majestic Theater

See the Broadway version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at the Majestic Theater in Dallas. Glass slippers, fairy godmothers and more will be on display. Shows are this Thursday through Sunday.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Jonathan Majors, Taylor Swift Episode 1811 -- Pictured: (l-r) John Higgins, Ben Marshall, and Martin Herlihy during the Petes Idea sketch on Saturday, November 13, 2021 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Get Expand

Please Don't Destroy Live at The Factory in Deep Ellum

SNL and social media stars Please Don't Destroy will bring their special sketch comedy to The Factory in Deep Ellum. The show starts at 7 p.m.

