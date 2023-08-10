article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, August 11

Jurassic World Live Tour at the American Airlines Center

Get transported back to the Jurassic period and experience life among the dinosaurs live. The live show focuses on a trip to Isla Nublar from the Jurassic Park movies. The trip takes a turn when the Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park. The exciting and visually impressive show will be at the AAC Friday through Sunday. You can even get your photos taken with some of the dinos.

Jared's Epic Blaster Battle at AT&T Stadium

It is a massive Nerf shootout on an NFL field! YouTuber Jared Guynes, from Rockwall, is coming to Arlington as a part of Jared's Epic Blaster Battle 8 tour. You can bring your own blaster to take part in the fun and even meet several other popular YouTubers. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Foreigner at the Dos Equis Pavilion

Foreigner is taking its Historic Farewell Tour to Dallas this Friday. The show starts at 7 p.m. Loverboy will be the special guest opener for the show.

Neal Brennan at the Texas Theatre

One of the minds behind Chappelle's Show brings his new stand-up show to the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff. Neal Brennan has left audiences laughing with his popular Netflix specials ‘3 Mics’ & ‘Blocks.’ This time around the show is called 'Brand New Neal.'

Saturday, August 12

Frozen Musical at Bass Performance Hall

The Tony-nominated Broadway musical is coming to Fort Worth! The musical focuses on the Frozen characters your children know and love. Elsa, Anna, OIaf and more will take the stage for three days of shows at the Bass Performance Hall.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Preseason Game

The Dallas Cowboys are coming back from California to play their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While it may not have the excitement of a regular season game it will give fans their first look at guys like rookie DT Mazi Smith and RB Deuce Vaughn. Kick-off is at 4 p.m.

Pre-Fair Horse Shows at Fair Park Coliseum

The State Fair of Texas starts next month, but family-friendly horse shows will be running each weekend prior to the Fair. The events take place inside the air-conditioned Fair Park Coliseum. This weekend the Ranch Sorting National Championships will be in town.

Urban Arts Festival at the Urban Arts Center in Dallas

This weekend you can see the film, theater, visual art and music at the three-day Urban Arts Festival. The celebration of urban culture kicks off with an opening reception on Thursday night. Friday will be the Urban Film Festival, Saturday will be the Urban Theater Festival and Sunday will be the Urban Music and Art Festival.

Sunday, August 13

Daryl Hall & The Daryl's House Band at the Will Rogers Auditorium

Daryl Hall and special guest Todd Rundgren are performing this Sunday at the Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be performing several of his famous songs from his more than 50 year music career.

Mermaid Tea Party at the Texas Pool in Plano

With the temperatures climbing well above 100 this weekend, what is better than a day at the pool! The Texas Pool in Plano is hosting a Mermaid Tea Party. There will be snacks, lemonade, prizes and, oh yeah, lots and lots of mermaids. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Be sure to bring your suncreen and suit!

Road House at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis

When temperatures climb above 105 it is not a terrible idea to find some indoor activities. This weekend, Downtown Cowtown at the Isis is showing the movie Road House for its Ladies Sunday Soirée.

The Offspring with Simple Plan and Sum 41 at Dos Equis Pavilion

Punk bands unite for a show this weekend in Dallas. The 'Let The Bad Times Roll Tour' comes to Fair Park on Sunday. The show starts at 7 p.m.

