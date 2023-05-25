article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth and what to expect from the weather. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

Memorial Day 2023: Here’s what’s open and closed on the holiday

Friday, May 26

FORT WORTH, TX - MAY 26: Jordan Spieth plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during round three of the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club on May 26, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Expand

Charles Schwab Challenge at The Colonial in Fort Worth

Some of golf's biggest names are in Fort Worth this weekend. Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and new fan-favorite Michael Block will compete in this weekend's tournament at Colonial Country Club. The tournament starts on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

Honoring Hometown Heroes & A Field of Flags in Granbury

This Memorial Day weekend make a stop to honor our fallen heroes. Over 80 Hero Banners and 300 flags of Hometown Heroes will be on display over the weekend. On Friday at 5 p.m., an opening ceremony will be held at the Memorial Field near H-E-B. Taya Kyle, the widow of American Sniper Chris Kyle, will speak during the ceremony. There will also be a closing ceremony on Monday.

More Info Here

Dead & Company - The Final Tour at Dos Equis Pavilion

DeadHeads, get ready. Former members of the Grateful Dead are getting together for one last tour. The show heads to Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas this Friday.

Tickets and Info Here

To Kill a Mockingbird at Fair Park

Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of the classic novel comes to Fair Park this week. The traveling show at the Music Hall at Fair Park will have shows through May 28.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, May 27

83rd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at PGA Frisco

If the Colonial isn't for you, there's another massive golf tournament at the new PGA Frisco. This is the first of 26 tournaments that are scheduled to be played on the facilities two courses during the next 11 years. Lake Highlands native Justin Leonard just turned 50 and is eligible to play in the senior event. Well-known golfers John Daly, Stewart Cink and Vijay Singh are also playing in the tournament. It runs through Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

Scarborough Renaissance Festival

It is the last huzzah at the popular Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie. The festival officially wraps up on May 29. The celebration is held Saturdays and Sundays and has a different theme every weekend. There are performances, craft demonstrations, knighting ceremonies, combat and a whole lot more.

Tickets and Info Here

Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair

See some of the best art that Dallas has to offer. There will be artists, performers and entertainers out on the streets of Deep Ellum. The new layout for the 2023 fair will go down Crowdus Street.

Info Here

Memorial Day Family Fun Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum

Explore the beautiful garden and lots of special events this Saturday at the Arboretum. County Critters petting zoo will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will also be a live paianist from noon to 2 p.m. and a live band from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, May 28

Carry the Load Dallas Memorial March at Reverchon Park

Remember the fallen this Memorial Day weekend with a special march in Dallas. The opening ceremonies start at 3:45 p.m. before the 20-hour march begins. Things wrap up on Monday.

Info Here

Brian McKnight at the Bruton Theater

The Grammy Award nominated R&B crooner Brian McKnight comes to Dallas this weekend.

Tickets and Info Here

Ennis Polka Festival

Celebrate 56 years of Czech heritage this Friday through Sunday. The weekend features performances from 16 live polka bands. In addition to the music there is also a parade and Czech experiences.

Info Here