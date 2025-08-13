Thieves steal uninsured church building materials from Fort Worth congregation

The Brief Thieves stole a large, pre-fabricated metal building intended to be the new home for Longvue Baptist Church in Fort Worth. The building, which was purchased with cash, was uninsured, and the pastor says its loss is devastating to the congregation. Fort Worth police have no suspects, and the church is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



A pastor is pleading for help after thieves stole very expensive building material from his Fort Worth Church.

What we know:

The theft happened at Longvue Baptist Church on the west side of Fort Worth. Members of the congregation hope a reward will produce information in the case.

Thieves who targeted some very expensive building materials took their time to rip off a house of worship.

A Fort Worth church pastor hopes to reveal the work of a group of thieves.

Pastor Brian Fisher and the members of Longvue Baptist Church sold their current house of worship and, in the process, gained a secluded piece of land off Old Weatherford Road.

Photos of the materials trucked in on three semi-tractor trailers that would ultimately become that fabricated building.

What they're saying:

"We sacrifice and saved and put together as a church family. None of our members are very well off, wealthy, but over time we were able to do it and paid cash for the building so that we had it," said Pastor Fisher.

"This was a nearly 10,000-square-foot metal building. 75 x 125 x 20-foot walls. Which means two stories for Sunday school classes, just everything concerning a building for our future home."

Dig deeper:

On Saturday, Pastor Fisher and his wife decided to stop to pray over the land.

"When we pulled up, we noticed the chain had been cut," said Fisher.

He says it was the first time anyone from the church had visited the property in roughly three weeks.

"It was a gut punch. I mean it hit us so hard because again we’ve been praying and working and sacrificing, doing extra things to raise the funds to be able to move forward," said Fisher.

What's next:

The church is now praying that whoever spent many hours, perhaps days even, stealing their new church home, will simply have the heart to give it back.

"I just want to say to them, and they need to do the right thing. This is a church building that we scraped and bought. We do not have insurance on it so if we don’t get it back, it is lost."

Fort Worth police say there are still no new developments and there are no suspects identified in this crime.

The church is offering a $1,000 reward for information to help solve the case.