Thieves steal mountain bikes from Dallas-area Boy Scout camp

Scouts in North Texas need help after at least 19 bicycles were stolen.

The bikes were taken Thursday from the Circle Ten Council.

They were part of the Camp Wisdom mountain biking program.

Tools, toolboxes and extra bike parts were also stolen.

The Circle Ten camping directors said the theft may force the cancellation of the summer camp mountain biking program for hundreds of scouts.

Dallas police are investigating the case.

The Boy Scouts of America is an Irving-based group.