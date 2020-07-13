Thieves steal equipment from COVID-19 testing site in Pleasant Grove

article

Thieves targeted a new walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Pleasant Grove, keeping it from opening on Monday.

The new location is at the Salvation Army Community Center on Elam Road.

Police say someone broke into the site's storage overnight and stole equipment and supplies used to conduct tests.

The testing location will open on Tuesday.

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until testing capacity is reached.