‘They’ve lost everything’: 4 dogs who lost both owners to COVID-19 need new home

Four dogs are looking for new homes after their owners died due to COVID-19.

Oliver, Winston, Isabelle and Izzy have lost everything, according to the Nassau County SPCA.

In a Facebook post published on Feb, 24, the SPCA revealed that the four dogs had been staying at the shelter while their owner battled COVID-19.

The shelter hoped to reunite the dogs with their owner, "Unfortunately that reunion will never happen." the post read.

The owner of the dogs, Jennifer Stein, 47, was hospitalized first with COVID-19 while her father, Barry Stein, 77, stayed home to care for them, while also battling the virus himself.

"Normal day-to-day care of the dogs became impossible for him and although difficult to part with his daughter's dogs (her babies), he knew it was the only way he could get better and help his daughter recover," the post read.

The day after dropping the dogs off at the shelter, Barry was also hospitalized with COVID-19. And, according to the Nassau County SPCA, he passed away on Feb. 10, 2021.

The SPCA also revealed that Jennifer died not long after her father, on Feb. 16, 2021.

Now, the shelter is asking for donations to help care for the unexpected four residents they’ve taken in while waiting to find their new forever homes.

"It breaks our hearts when we look into their little faces and they are asking when they could go home, but we are determined to keep those tails wagging," the post continued.

Anyone wishing to donate to help out can do so at nassaucountyspca.org.