The world’s largest treehouse resort to open in Tennessee — how you can stay here

The largest treehouse resort in the world is set to open near one of the nation’s most visited national parks - and you’ll be able to visit and stay overnight.

According to the resort, the Sanctuary Treehouse Resort will be situated on 40 acres in the Smoky Mountain area of East Tennessee and will be located on two golf courses in the Smoky Mountains — a short distance from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

When it's completed, the resort will feature 130 treehouses spread out across 40 acres. Currently, the largest development of treehouses in the world has 17.

There are currently plans for three types of treehouse rentals for those interested in staying at the resort: Tree Fort, Tree Fort Double and The Luxe.

"Our initial inspiration to build a treehouse resort for the Smoky Mountains came after staying in a single treehouse several years ago in another state," Amanda Jensen, co-owner of the resort, said in a press release. "We are creating an interactive experience within the treehouse itself that provides a long list of entertainment that you would expect in a real treehouse."

The Tree Fort will accommodate two to six guests and features a spiral slide, telescopes, bucket pulleys, swings, secret ladders, escape hatches, rope climbs and fireplaces.

Meanwhile, the Tree Fort Double will feature a drawbridge connecting two treehouses to be raised and lowered for group accommodations.

Lastly, The Luxe features upscale amenities including clawfoot tubs, outside tubs and outdoor day beds.

"We are cultivating a unique resort like no other - for guests to stay, play and retreat for a one of a kind experience," said Brian Jensen, co-owner of the resort. "We hope to provide our guests with lasting memories, breathtaking views and customizable options to leave them with a desire to come back and stay with us year after year."

The planned opening date for the first phase of the Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is set for Summer 2022. You can learn more here.

But, this isn’t the only treehouse growing accommodations.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.