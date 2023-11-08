'The Iron Claw', movie about the Von Erichs, holding world premiere in Dallas Wednesday night

A new movie about the famous Von Erich family will hold its world premiere in Dallas on Wednesday night.

‘The Iron Claw’ stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, a one-time professional wrestling world heavyweight champion.

The Iron Claw (Courtesy: A24)

The Von Erich family started a wrestling empire in Dallas, hosting events at the Sportatorium Arena.

The fame came at a price and ended in tragedy for five of the six Von Erich brothers.

The movie will dig into the family's relationships, the wrestling world and even show a little of what Dallas-Fort Worth was like in the 80s.

Efron and Jeremy Allen White from ‘The Bear’ will be among the stars to walk the red carpet at the red carpet at the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff on Wednesday night.

The event is not open to the public.

The movie will be in theaters for general audiences on December 22.