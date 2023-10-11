'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White star in movie on the Von Erichs

An upcoming movie focused on the North Texas wrestling family, the Von Erichs, has just released its first trailer.

‘The Iron Claw’, features Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich and ‘The Bear’ star Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, focuses on the rise and fall of the Von Erich family.

The Von Erichs became professional wrestling stars in the 80s, with patriarch Fritz Von Erich becoming the president of World Class Championship Wrestling promotion based in the DFW-area.

Fritz's sons, Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris, became wrestlers as well.

Only one of the brothers, Kevin, is still alive after a series of tragic events. Three of the brothers, Mike, Chris and Kerry, committed suicide.

Many people have referred to the family's misfortune as the ‘Von Erich Curse.’

The movie was shot in Louisiana, but appears to have a large focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

In the trailer, you can see a recreation of the once-popular Dallas Sportatorium.

Shot of the Sportatorium from 'The Iron Claw' trailer (Source: A24)

The South Dallas arena, which was home to many professional wrestling events, was closed in 1998 and demolished 2003.

The movie, from production company A24, is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2023.