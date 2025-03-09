THC ban coming to Texas? Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller weighs in | Texas: The Issue Is

The Brief Senate Bill 3 would ban non-medical THC in Texas. Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller says the bill restores the original intent of the law. Miller says he also wants to open more opportunities for medical marijuana.



A bill in the Texas Senate would ban all forms of non-medical THC in the state.

Some Republicans say Delta-8 and other products are basically legal THC being sold throughout the state, calling it a loophole in the Federal Farm Bill and Hemp Bill passed in Texas.

Those who support Senate Bill 3 say the bill will restore the original intent of the law passed in 2019.

A Senate committee hearing last week heard hours of testimony from law enforcement, doctors and the public about the bill.

What they're saying:

FOX 4's Steven Dial got a chance to talk to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller about Senate Bill 3.

Steven Dial: "Do you think [Senate Bill 3] will conflict with federal law?"

Sid Miller: "We're not going to conflict with federal law. What we're trying to do is parallel and mirror. Federal law. Everything in the legislation currently follows federal law. What's outside the law is possibly the Delta-8, Delta-9 loophole."

Dial: "What makes you have pause to say that this is vital legislation that needs to happen?"

Miller: "I'm kind of torn between, because we have never wanted recreational marijuana, and that's basically what this is. But now you have got 8,000 businesses, mostly mom and pops, that have put their life savings into opening these new businesses and we might put them out of business. That tugs at my my heart a little bit. I hate to see anybody lose their life savings."

Agriculture Commissioner on Future of Marijuana in Texas

Miller also commented on his vision for the future of marijuana in the state.

What they're saying:

Dial: "I believe if [Senate Bill 3] becomes law. It's really going to close the door on any type of discussion about recreational marijuana in Texas. Is that your hope as well?"

Miller: "Yeah, I think so. I think you're exactly right. The Legislature never intended to have recreational marijuana. So they're just kind of reeling it back in and putting it back to the status quo. I just hope they don't cross over and go too far and limit the real medical marijuana that's helping a lot of people. Matter of fact, they could loosen the strings on that one a little bit, and I'd be much, much happier. I'd rather get bureaucrats and politicians out of people's medication and let the doctors and patients prescribe that to the patients as they see fit. That would be the ultimate freedom right there."

