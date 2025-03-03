Texas Senate bill would ban consumable THC products

The Brief A law from 2019 allowed the commercialization of hemp products with THC levels under 3%. Lawmakers argue the consumable THC products being sold in stores are unregulated and often contain more THC than what is legally allowed. SB3 would ban all consumable forms of THC in Texas.



Texas Senators will begin discussing a bill to clamp down on products that contain the active ingredient in marijuana.

Texas Senate Bill 3

What we know:

Senate Bill 3 bans consumable products containing THC.

It’s a top priority for Republican leaders in the current legislative session.

The legislation is largely in response to a 2019 law that allowed for the commercialization of hemp, which includes products with THC levels under 3%.

There are lots of products that fit that description, including gummies that are presently being sold in smoke shops, convenience stores, and other locations, as well as online.

The bill would impact thousands of stores statewide.

SB3 also calls for stiff penalties. Possessing the products would be punishable by up to a year in jail, and a fine of $4,000.

Manufacturing would carry a tougher punishment.

What they're saying:

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said under the current laws, the market is essentially unregulated, and customers don’t always know what they are getting.

Some products also exceed the current allowable levels of THC, he said.

The other side:

Many smoke shops have said that’s not true. They argue a legal and regulated market for recreational products is the best way to ensure safety, rather than an all-out ban.

What's next:

A Senate committee is expected to start discussing SB3 on Monday morning.

The bill must still get through the committee, the full Senate, and the House before it heads to the governor’s desk.