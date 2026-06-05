Texas World Cup crowds lead officials to launch Operation Safe Summer

The Brief The Texas Department of Public Safety says it is launching Operation Safe Summer. The effort seeks to provide enhanced patrols of high-volume pedestrian corridors in the state’s biggest cities as World Cup visitors arrive. Officials say the coordination aims to strengthen public safety and deter criminal activity.



Texas officials are coordinating their efforts to keep World Cup visitors safe in the state’s biggest cities with the tournament slated to start next week.

What we know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety has launched Operation Safe Summer. Officials said the plan will provide enhanced patrols in high-volume pedestrian corridors in Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth this summer.

Officers will be concentrating on strengthening public safety and deterring criminal activity as World Cup visitors arrive, officials said.

A Texas trooper watches over crowds at a mall. (Texas DPS / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"This summer is particularly special for Texas, as we welcome millions of visitors for a variety of events – including the 2026 FIFA World Cup," said DPS Col. Freeman F. Martin. "Under Operation Safe Summer, DPS is proactively responding to the anticipated influx of tourists and crowds, offering support to our local law enforcement partners to ensure all events taking place this summer, and the areas around them, remain safe, secure and enjoyable for residents and visitors alike."

Officials said DPS will partner with local police departments in each city to provide expanded patrols and maintain a consistent visible presence in areas with large crowds, such as stadiums, entrainment districts and concert venues.

What's next:

The 2026 World Cup begins Thursday, with the first games in Texas being played June 14.