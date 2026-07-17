Dallas rapper Yella Beezy court hearing focuses on song lyrics in MO3 murder case

The Brief A multi-day pre-trial hearing focused on whether prosecutors can use Dallas rapper Yella Beezy’s song lyrics as evidence in his upcoming murder-for-hire trial. Police testify that the rapper bragged about putting a bounty on rival artist MO3, who was killed in 2020, while the defense argues the lyrics are just fictional stage personas. The judge will reconvene both sides on Tuesday ahead of the formal trial scheduled for next month.



A court hearing revealed what started the feud between two rappers that ended with one accused of murder for hire.

The past two days of testimony centered around a key question of if a rapper's song lyrics can be used as evidence. In this case, evidence of an alleged murder for hire by Dallas rapper Yella Beezy in the death of rapper MO3.

Inside the feud between Yella Beezy and MO3

What we know:

The murder of MO3, who's legal name is Melvin Noble, happened back in 2020.

Yella Beezy, who's legal name is Markies Conway, is accused of organizing the murder for hire.

Debate over using rap lyrics as evidence

Detective Eric Barnes testified that throughout the feud between the rappers, Yella Beezy allegedly said in a song he put a bounty on the head of MO3.

"We want a first person narration in this investigation because of the keep it in the street motto. We weren't able to get that in an interrogation room. We had to go to YouTube to get it. We had to go to social media to get it," said Detective Barnes. "People weren't willing to speak and cooperate with law enforcement so this crime could be solved. Instead, it was monetized through songs and carried out further and inflamed through music and social media posts."

Fictional characters vs. real allegations

What they're saying:

On Thursday, the defense put up an expert saying these rappers are playing a character and their lyrics should not be used against them.

When asked, by the defense, if the two rappers were playing a character, Barnes answered by stating, "They do have a stage name, but I would not say they are playing a character."

What's next:

Every case is unique, but it is not common for a pre-trial hearing to last multiple days.

The court has wrapped up for the day, the judge is calling both sides back on Tuesday and the trial is scheduled for next month.