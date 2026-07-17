Officer-involved shooting in south Fort Worth neighborhood leads to woman's arrest

The Brief Fort Worth Police arrested 32-year-old Johnson, who was allegedly shooting a gun into the air in a south Fort Worth neighborhood, on Wednesday night. An officer fired towards Johnson after she reached into her purse following a foot chase. The suspect was not hit and was uninjured, and no weapon was found on Johnson's person. After the officer fired his weapon, Johnson complied with police and was taken into custody. She has been charged with evading arrest and has bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail.



A woman who was allegedly shooting a gun into trees in a south Fort Worth neighborhood was arrested on Wednesday after a chase led to an officer shooting his weapon in her direction.

Fort Worth PD officer-involved shooting

Leandra Johnson, 32

What we know:

On July 15 at around 8:45 p.m., Fort Worth Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 1700 block of Belshire Court.

The initial call stated a black female, later identified as 32-year-old Leandra Johnson, was shooting a gun into nearby trees. Johnson reportedly lives in the area where the incident occurred.

When officers arrived at the scene, Johnson fled and ignored commands from police.

Police say she reached inside a purse she was holding and, fearing she had a weapon, an officer fired his weapon towards Johnson.

Johnson was not hit by the officer's gun and was uninjured. She then complied with officers and was arrested.

Officers did not find a gun in Johnson's purse, but found ammunition matching shell casings found at the scene at Johnson's residence.

Johnson has been charged with evading arrest, and has bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to Johnson allegedly shooting a gun into the air.

Fort Worth Police said their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.