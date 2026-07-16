Grapevine Police make arrest in 1981 cold case investigation

The Brief The Grapevine Police Department says it has made a breakthrough in a cold case homicide investigation from 1981. Court records show 79-year-old Larry Brown was arrested in Colorado and charged with murder. Police did not release details on the nature of the 1981 homicide, saying the investigation remains ongoing.



A 79-year-old man has been arrested after Grapevine Police had a breakthrough in a 45-year-old homicide cold case.

Grapevine cold case arrest

Larry Brown, 79

79-year-old Larry Brown was arrested by Grapevine Police on Thursday in connection to a 1981 cold case homicide.

Court records show Brown has been charged with murder, and that he was arrested in Colorado in Larimer County.

Police said the arrest of Brown comes after "extensive investigation by detectives and represents a significant development in the case."

The department confirmed additional DNA analysis and forensic testing is pending.

Brown is being held in the Tarrant County Jail. No bond has been set.

What they're saying:

"The Grapevine Police Department is committed to pursuing justice for victims, regardless of how much time has

passed, and appreciates the patience of the community and the media as investigators continue their work," Grapevine PD said in a statement.