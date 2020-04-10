Texas Workforce Commission adding additional hours, staff at call centers

article

The Texas Workforce Commission is adding staff and increasing its hours to help the overwhelming number of people trying to file for unemployment benefits.

The department’s call centers are now open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Starting on Monday, they will also be open daily, including on weekends.

The department said more than half a million Texans filed for unemployment in just two and a half weeks.

And those were just the people who could get through. TWC workers have been swamped, dealing with technical issues and a long list of people on hold.

Brandi Beakley, a North Texas resident who is newly unemployed, said she tried calling every day for about two weeks before someone finally picked up.

“It was unbelievable! A little over two weeks actually of pretty much hitting it every day. I felt like I hit the jackpot,” she said after finally getting through.

In addition to the expanded hours, TWC said it has hired 100 emergency staff members and taken in 450 staff members from other state departments to help with claims.

The department already has four call centers and two additional call centers were added using third-party vendors. A seventh call center will be added next week.

An automated chat-bot was also added to the TWC website to offer basic help.

LINK: https://www.twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/unemployment-benefits-services

Claims due to COVID-19 are eligible to be backdated, the department said.

