Texas winter weather wreaks havoc on supply chain

The impact of the wicked winter weather and electrical outage will be felt far beyond Texas when it comes to the nation’s supply chain.

Trucks aren’t expected to start traveling in earnest again until Sunday, which means deeper delays in everything getting into stores in Texas and around the country.

"The 35 corridor is a major artery in supplying the nation," said Mason Odom, President/CEO, Premier Produce.

An artery clogged by winter weather and no bypass for big rigs.

"They're literally just sitting in the Texas valley waiting for the roads to clear out," Odom said.

Power out meant stations couldn't sell gasoline or diesel if they had it. Taking transport offline compounded the damage done to perishable goods like produce.

"We're probably dumping 50 percent of what was in that warehouse because it got down to 19 degrees on the floor and with no power," Odom said.

Freight passing through Texas on railroads this week was also idled.

"This is all happening through a pandemic and so vaccines are not able to get into arms like they were before," said Tre’ Black, President/CEO, On-Time Supplies & Logistics.

His company has been moving supplies the last week to help Oncor get damaged equipment replaced.

"We're making sure that transformers are up and going so that folks that are without electricity have electricity," Black said.

The power problem causing a domino effect on how what we need gets to Texas.

"Those essential workers that would ordinarily be going to those warehouses getting supplies on trucks and those supplies being dispersed to our local grocery store and other business are not able to take place," Black said.

Kroger's April Martin-Nickels says supply has been strained. It’s the same story for all grocery retailers and it may be awhile before shelves are fully stocked.

"I think it’s kind of hard to tell... that's something we'll assess on a week-to-week basis. Obviously our vendors and our suppliers are trying their best," Martin-Nickels said.

SMU economist Mike Davis says it’s one more financial hit to a supply chain trying to keep moving through a pandemic.

"It'll have an impact but nobody’s going be able to tell you how much," Davis said.