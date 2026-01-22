Arlington to open emergency warming centers, overnight shelters for Texas Winter Storm

article

The Brief Arlington is opening emergency shelters and warming centers from Friday, Jan. 23, through Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to a severe winter storm. Two local churches and The Salvation Army are providing overnight beds and meals, with some locations offering continuous 24-hour warmth. City libraries and recreation centers will serve as public warming areas during their standard business hours throughout the freezing weather.



Arlington will open warming centers and overnight shelters from Friday, Jan. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 27 as the Texas Winter Storm is expected to bring freezing temperatures to North Texas.

Overnight shelter locations & hours

Local perspective:

The City of Arlington’s Homeless Emergency Cold Weather Shelter plan is supported by a federal emergency shelter grant, and is activated on dates when temperatures reach 39 degrees or below for four or more consecutive hours overnight.

Arlington is partnering with The Salvation Army, First United Methodist Church and Nations Church, to help and provide a warm place for those in need this weekend.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army at 712 W. Abram St can accommodate up to 30 individuals from Saturday, Jan. 23 to Tuesday, Jan. 27, with check-in times starting at 8 p.m. and concluding at 10 p.m. Check-in exceptions will be made for drop-offs by the Arlington Police Department after hours.

Breakfast will be served as the listed check-out times are 9 a.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 25, the check-out time will be extended to 12 p.m.

First United Methodist Church

The First United Methodist Church at 407 N. Mesquite St. can accommodate up to 20 individuals from Saturday, Jan. 23 to Tuesday, Jan. 27 with check-in times starting at 7 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m. Check-in exceptions will be made for drop-offs by the Arlington Police Department after hours.

Breakfast will be served as the listed check-out times are 9 a.m.

Throughout the day, this location will be open as a warming center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25.

Nations Church Arlington

The Nations Church Arlington at 1013 W. Park Row Drive will be open continuously from 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, through 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 26. The location can accommodate up to 40 people and will double as both a warming center and an overnight shelter. As meals will be provided throughout the day.

Public Warming Centers

Dig deeper:

All Arlington Public Library locations and recreation center locations are open to the public for warming, in designated areas, during normal library operating hours, excluding holidays.

The George W. Hawkes Downtown Library will open its lobby and public restrooms at 12 p.m., two hours earlier than standard library hours, on Sunday, Jan. 25.

How to find shelters

What you can do:

Find Arlington Public Library locations HERE.

Find Arlington Recreation Center locations HERE.