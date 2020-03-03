Texas voters receiving robocalls with misinformation about Super Tuesday
The Texas Secretary of State's Office received reports that voters were receiving robocalls stating election misinformation related to Tuesday's primary.
Spokesman Stephen Chang says the calls were telling voters that Republicans would vote on Tuesday while Democrats and independents would vote on Wednesday.
The secretary of state's office has the number the calls were made from and has reported the calls to federal authorities.
It's unclear who is responsible for the calls, which were made across the state.
Voting Info
Dallas County: www.dallascountyvotes.org
Tarrant County: www.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections.html
Collin County: www.collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information/
Denton County: www.votedenton.com/upcoming-election-information/
Resources
