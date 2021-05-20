Texas universities drop mask requirements, update capacity limits

article

Masks are now optional at many – if not all – Texas public universities.

The change follows Gov. Greg Abbott’s order barring state and local governments from requiring face masks in most cases.

The University of Texas at Austin dropped the requirement, although most doctors still recommend masks for people who are not vaccinated.

At the University of North Texas in Denton and Dallas, masks are no longer required. The same is true for all Texas A&M campuses.

Some schools are still encouraging masks for people who believe it is safer.

This week Texas Christian University also announced all outdoor sporting events on the Fort Worth campus will now be open at full capacity.

There are no more home games scheduled for the remainder of this academic year but the university is waiting to find out if it will be chosen to host a baseball regional tournament next month.

If that happens, the crowd will be allowed to reach 100% capacity.

The first outdoor fall event is the football home opener against Duquesne on Sept. 4.