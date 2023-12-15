Texas To-Do List: Delta Charlie's

Forget the dinner and a movie routine – this week's Texas To-Do List takes you on a date night experience that's literally sky-high.

You can soar above the Dallas skyline with Delta Charlie's unique Dinner & Flight package, offering a three-course meal and a breathtaking aerial tour in a privately piloted plane.

"Delta Charlie's a three-course dinner for two, plus the scenic tours around downtown Dallas," explains Mark Kelcher, the owner of Delta Charlie's. "Just seeing downtown from a different perspective, it's an amazing experience."

Your journey begins at the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport, where you'll embark on a 22-minute flight for an unbeatable bird's-eye view of the city. Weather permitting, Delta Charlie's schedules flights for up to 150 couples per week.

"We do it Wednesday through Sunday. We schedule them every half hour. The flight is about 22 minutes from the time you get in the plane to get out," said Kelcher.

Nervous stomachs needn't worry – your reservation includes a flexible dining schedule.

"We make the reservations based on the flight time," says Kelcher. "So, if you have a 7 o'clock flight time, you can choose to eat first."

But don't underestimate the culinary delights Delta Charlie's has to offer. From the popular mushroom artichoke with blackened chicken to the melt-in-your-mouth filet mignon, their menu caters to diverse palates. And don't forget to save room for their decadent cheesecake, a special touch for any occasion.

While the flight is undoubtedly the star of the show, safety remains a top priority.

"We are weather dependent," Kelcher emphasizes. "At noon, the forecast comes out and we have to look at that and we start canceling if we're going to have to cancel. Occasionally it happens where we get a last-minute shower, and we have to cancel with less notice."

For your safety and comfort, Delta Charlie's has one important restriction: combined weight of the couple must be under 450 pounds.

Any initial anxieties will likely fade away as you take off. The smooth flight, despite the plane's size, is a testament to Delta Charlie's commitment to providing a thrilling yet comfortable experience.

"It's an experience unlike anything else," says Kelcher. "This is year-round. It can be great for Valentine's, it can be great for anniversaries."

So, ditch the ordinary and take your love to new heights with Delta Charlie's Dinner & Flight package. It's a Texas To-Do List experience you won't soon forget.

