Texas To-Do List: KidZania

Have you ever wanted to try a series of vastly different occupations just to figure out what you really want to do? Sorry, adults, this next location is just for kids.

The Texas To-Do List went to KidZania at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.

"KidZania was designed to build this experience for kids when they can role-play as adults and contribute to the society that they've managed together," said Gevork Sarkisyan, the co-founder and CEO of KidZania in the U.S.

In order to visit this city made just for kids, you'll need to make sure your seats and tray tables are in the upright position for take-off. The good news is that the flight to KidZania is pretty short.

"Kids travel to the country having the same experience that they would have at the airport. They purchase the tickets and then get a boarding pass, and then they enter to the city, which is built for them," Sarkisyan said.

From there, they are given 50 Kidzos, which is KidZania's form of currency.

"They can earn money when they work and they can spend money when they want to purchase something, either experience or some products at the store. So, they can understand the rules of economy, like how they work and how to make money and how to spend money," Sarkisyan explained.

With nearly 300 locations across the globe, Frisco is home to the only KidZania in the United States.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Inside, there are over 40 establishments where kids can experiment with professions such as news anchor, pilot, fireman, stop-motion animator, and doctor, just to name a few.

"Every profession is driven by the supervisor, which knows the concept and understands the content and basically delivers that to kids before they start doing and then they guide them during the whole process," Sarkisyan said.

It's more than just an introduction. They get to learn what goes into each job.

"You learn skill, and you need to understand what's behind it. For example, if you go to yogurt factory, you need to understand what is biomes, like, what’s microbiomes, why it influences to your intestines. And so basically, we need to give them a background, so they understand why this product exists or this profession exists," Sarkisyan explained.

They have activities for everyone from toddlers to preteens, but there is an age range that this place really caters to.

"I think ideal age starts from five and a half, six years old until 11. So that's the sweet spot when kids really understand everything they can absorb, and they are very proactive," said Sarkisyan.

Related article

Since each job is supervised by a KidZania employee, parents are strongly encouraged to stay outside of the actual buildings. Don't worry though, you can watch everything through the window.

"They have to be independent, and we embrace that, and we want also parents to understand it. So it's all about social skills. It's all about practical intelligence, even the way kids behave in the lines and how they deal with each other. I think it's a lot of things that they can learn from that experience," Sarkisyan explained.

It’s a planner, it’s a motivator, it’s a challenge! Get out and experience the wonder and fun around you with FOX 4's curated list of fun and unusual activities all across north Texas. Keep checking back as the list keeps growing. Got a suggestion for us? Email us here.



