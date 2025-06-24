Two Texas Tech police officers shot, suspect killed on campus

article

Two Texas Tech police officers were shot, and the suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in a campus parking lot overnight Monday.

What we know:

Texas Tech Police Department officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in a university parking lot around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. When officers approached the individual, the suspect pulled out a gun and began firing. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect died at the scene.

Both Texas Tech police officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and were transported to a nearby hospital. They are both in stable condition and are expected to recover.

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released by the medical examiner's office, nor have the identities of the officers.

It is also unclear what the suspect was doing on campus or whether the individual was a Texas Tech student.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first shooting at Texas Tech University that involved campus police.

On October 9, 2017, Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Junior was shot and killed inside the university’s police department. A student, Hollis Daniels III, was convicted of his murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

He is housed in the Byrd Unit located in Huntsville, Texas.