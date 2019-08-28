Texas state troopers being trained on how to respond to mass shootings
The Texas Department of Safety said that state troopers are being trained in how to respond to mass shootings.
The department added that 91 percent of troopers and Texas Rangers investigators have been trained in active shooter response.
More than half also have training in taking care of people injured by gunfire or other trauma.
The state is also working to train school personnel in recognizing and addressing students with mental health problems.