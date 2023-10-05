Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Abbott calls special session on school choice, border, vaccine mandates

Texas: The Issue Is - School Choice

Gov. Greg Abbott will call a special session in Austin for lawmakers to discuss school choice vouchers. Gov. Abbott says it's a win-win, but Rep. James Talarico of Williamson County says the plan could actually starve public schools. The FOX Texas Trio discusses the pros and cons.

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for a third special session of the 88th Texas Legislature to begin on Monday.

The governor put out a list of potential legislation for state lawmakers to consider:

  • School choice
  • Authorizing all licensed peace officers to remove migrants who entered the country illegally from Texas
  • Increase penalties for those who illegally smuggle people into the state or operate a stash house
  • Provide more funding for the construction, operation and maintenance of border barriers
  • Prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private employers
  • Legislation concerning public safety, security, environmental quality, and property ownership in areas like the Colony Ridge development in Liberty County, Texas.

"I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to address these critical issues," said Gov. Abbott in a statement.

The special session is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday.