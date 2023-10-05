Gov. Abbott calls special session on school choice, border, vaccine mandates

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for a third special session of the 88th Texas Legislature to begin on Monday.

The governor put out a list of potential legislation for state lawmakers to consider:

School choice

Authorizing all licensed peace officers to remove migrants who entered the country illegally from Texas

Increase penalties for those who illegally smuggle people into the state or operate a stash house

Provide more funding for the construction, operation and maintenance of border barriers

Prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private employers

Legislation concerning public safety, security, environmental quality, and property ownership in areas like the Colony Ridge development in Liberty County, Texas.

"I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to address these critical issues," said Gov. Abbott in a statement.

The special session is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday.