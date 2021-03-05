Texas should have a normal bluebonnet and wildflower season after the winter storm

article

For those Texans wondering how the winter storm would impact bluebonnet and wildflower season, experts said the spring wildflower season should come as expected.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center put out a release detailing how the "highly unusual winter" would affect the wildflower season.

Experts at the center believe wildflower season will come as normal, and many wildflowers will bloom as usual.

"Our Texas bluebonnets and many other native wildflowers are adapted to cold temperatures," said Andrea DeLong-Amaya, who is the director of horticulture for the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. "And the 6 to 8 inches of snow the area received acted as a blanket to protect them against the many days of freezing temperatures."

DeLong-Amaya said that Texas bluebonnets were looking like they could bloom earlier than usual, but the cold and winter weather changed their expected bloom time to their regular schedule in early March.

Many first-to-flower trees were negatively impacted by the winter weather, but the winter storm also offered moisture, which could help with wildflowers across the state.