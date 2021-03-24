Texas sheriff’s deputy has close call with semi-truck on highway

A deputy with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office had a close call at the scene of a crash early on March 23.

Dashcam video captured the moment a semi-truck lost control and plowed into a car damaged in the crash, narrowly missing the deputy.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The crash happened on Highway 59 northbound just north of Highway 71 in El Campo.

"Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call ... for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle," police said.