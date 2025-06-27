Gov. Abbott announces special election for Texas Senate

article

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott announced a special election for Texas Senate District 9 set for Nov. 4, 2025. The seat was vacated earlier this month when Kelly Hancock took a position in the Texas Comptroller's Office. On Friday, political activist Leigh Wambganss announced she would seek election.



Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced a special election to fill the Texas Senate seat left open by outgoing Sen. Kelly Hancock.

Texas Senate District 9

A special election for Senate District 9 will be held on Nov. 4, 2025. The district covers around half of Tarrant County, including North Richland Hills and more than half of Fort Worth.

The North Richland Hills Republican resigned from the Senate earlier this month to become chief clerk of the Texas Comptroller's Office. He will assume temporary leadership of the office Tuesday.

Hancock announced his campaign for comptroller, who serves as the state's chief financial officer, on June 19.

Candidates for Senate 9

On Friday, political activist Leigh Wambsganss announced her candidacy for the open seat.

"I have spent my entire adult life as a volunteer public servant, not for a title, but out of conviction," she said in a statement. "From leading grassroots campaigns to serving on the front lines of the Second Amendment and pro-life movements, my mission has always been clear: to defend conservative Christian family values, safeguard our freedoms, and ensure Texas remains a stronghold for faith, family, and freedom."

In the wake of Hancock's announcement, Rep. Nate Schatzline said he would be looking to take the vacant seat, but pulled his candidacy on Friday announcing he would instead seek re-election in the House.

Schatzline put his support behind Wambsganss.

"My #1 goal was for SD9 to be represented by a true conservative, & with Leigh Wambsganss, that’s exactly what you’ll get. She has my full support," he said on X.

Wambsganss also won the support of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

"She has been a leader of the conservative movement in Tarrant County and all of Texas," Patrick said. "She will be a great addition to our conservative Texas Senate."