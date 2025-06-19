Former North Texas state senator announces bid for comptroller, gets Abbott endorsement

article

The Brief Former state Sen. Kelly Hancock announced a bid for state comptroller Thursday. The North Richland Hills Republican also picked up an endorsement from Gov. Greg Abbott. Hancock joins a Republican field with former state Sen. Don Huffines and Railroad Commissioner Cristi Craddick.



Former state Sen. Kelly Hancock was sworn in as chief clerk of the Texas Comptroller's Office on Thursday while simultaneously launching his campaign to lead the office.

The North Richland Hills Republican also picked up an endorsement for the office from Gov. Greg Abbott. The comptroller serves as the state's chief financial officer.

Hancock will assume the role of acting comptroller on July 1.

Current Comptroller Glenn Hegar is stepping down to become Chancellor of the Texas A&M University system.

What they're saying:

"The Comptroller’s office exists to serve every Texas taxpayer," Hancock said. "Whether it’s safeguarding your tax dollars, ensuring transparency or implementing forward-thinking initiatives like education savings accounts and broadband expansion, this office plays a vital role in driving Texas’ continued economic success. Comptroller Hegar has set a high bar for excellence in fiscal stewardship, and I’m committed to upholding that standard. I look forward to getting right to work for the people of Texas."

Abbott pointed to Hancock's experience as chair of the Senate Business and Commerce Committee and position on the Senate Finance Committee as reasons for endorsing him.

"He passed a law to impose a state spending cap. He’s funded border security, cut property taxes, strengthened election integrity, and overhauled ERCOT," Abbott said. "He has done more than just talk about cutting red tape; he passed laws that actually do it."

Other candidates

Hancock joins the field with former state Sen. Don Huffines and Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick.

State primaries for the 2026 general election are March 3.

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters would go to a runoff on May 26. The general election is Nov. 3, 2026.