Texas Senate expected to pass strict ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

The Texas Senate could give final approval to a bill banning classroom instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation.

The bill, which critics refer to as the "Don’t Say Gay Bill," has been a hot-button issue. The state of Florida already has a law like it in place, and it’s been a source of considerable controversy there.

State senators are expected to give House Bill 890 final approval Tuesday.

It will ban the instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation in all grades – kindergarten through 12th grade.

Supporters including Gov. Greg Abbott argue it’s essential to give parents more say over material covered in the classroom. They frame it as expanding parental rights.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 15: A Pride flag is seen held up in a crowd during preparation for a Queer March to the Texas State Capitol on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. People from across Texas rallied together in protest against a slew of anti-LGBTQIA+ Expand

However, the version of the bill approved by the Senate differs sharply from what the House passed in late April.

The Senate version includes strong language restricting any reference in the classroom or school activities to gender identity and sexual orientation.

Critics claim it’s harmful to LGBTQ students.

Those opponents argue among other problems, it would mean Texas public schools would have to pretend that the LGBTQ community doesn’t exist.

Assuming the bill is passed by the Senate on Tuesday, it will then go back to the Texas House. The proposed law’s fate is not clear after that point.

One big factor looming over it is the legislative calendar. The session is scheduled to end on Monday.