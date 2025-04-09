Texas Senate bill would allow secondary homes on every lot

The Brief Senate Bill 673 would force cities to allow secondary homes on every lot, regardless of current zoning rules. The bill is being pushed by developers, who say this would increase the supply of housing in the state. Those who oppose the bill said it will just lead to density in neighborhoods and people that don't want that. The Texas senate is set to vote on the bill tomorrow and, if approved, it will go to the house for approval, and then to the governor's desk.



The Texas Senate is set to vote on a bill on Thursday that neighborhood advocates warn would kill single-family zoning across the state.

SB 673

Senate Bill 673 would force cities to allow secondary homes on every lot, regardless of current zoning rules.

The bill is being pushed by developers, who say this would increase the supply of housing in the state.

What they're saying:

Republican Senator Bryan Hughes argues accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, would help increase housing in the state.

"It would prevent subdivisions from keeping you from building accessory dwelling units, casitas, cottages, granny flats, mother-in-law suites. There is no new land being made any time soon," said Sen. Hughes.

The other side:

Those who oppose the bill said it will just lead to density in neighborhoods and people that don't want that.

David Scwarte, a retired corporate attorney and the co-founder of the Texas neighborhood coalition, recently made the trip to Austin from his home in Arlington, to testify against SB 673, a bill that’s being passed as "pro-property rights".

"It does not respect the rights of existing homeowners," said Scwarte. "So for citizens, what this means is that today you live in a well-planned neighborhood with some privacy. This would turn every neighborhood in Texas that is single-family zoned into potentially cramped housing with a loss of privacy and cars choking the streets with parking."

Flower Mound

Leaders from cities around the state said it would take away local control of zoning decisions.

Flower Mound leaders testified the added unplanned density would strain city resources.

"7,000 ADU's could be added under this bill. A 25% increase in population is all unplanned, and we don't have the infrastructure necessary to provide vital services like water, sewer, roads, police and fire," said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, Adam Schiestel. "Funding could only be raised through bonds and increased tax rates."

"Taking away zoning discretion silences voters' voices," said Flower Mound Mayor Pro Tem, Ann Martin.

Austin

Residents of Austin have said the increase in accessory dwelling units there did not result in more affordable housing.

"In my neighborhood they are primarily used as short-term rentals," said Betsy Greenberg. "A few houses down from me, they removed a house, put up 4 units and sold them for $4 million."

Other Texas homeowners

Other Texas homeowners said Texas should learn from states where this has been tried, like California, Oregon, and New York.

"Rent increases, strained infrastructure, an increase in crime in communities that were bedroom communities," said Rockwall resident, Dennis London.

What's next:

The Texas Senate is set to vote on the bill tomorrow and, if approved, it will go to the house for approval, and then to the governor's desk.

This is the second time lawmakers have tried to pass the bill. The first time the bill failed on the House floor last session.