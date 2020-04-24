Texas releases statewide online map for COVID-19 testing sites

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the launch of an online COVID-19 test collection map to help Texans locate testing sites across the state.

The interactive map comes from a partnership between the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

According to the governor's office, the map displays detailed information on public and private testing sites including mobile, walk-in, and drive-thru locations.

"This mapping tool will help Texans locate test collection sites in their communities and it is part of our commitment to expanding COVID-19 testing throughout Texas," said Governor Abbott. "By using this map, Texans will have access to pertinent information on a variety of test collection options that will help fulfill testing needs in communities across the Lone Star State."

The map also includes a search feature that will allow Texans to locate sites near them and will also include important details for the locations including contact information and hours of operations.

Currently, over 350 sites have been listed on the map and additional sites are expected to be added once they are identified.

"Texans can submit updated information about a test collection site or suggest additional sites by filling out an online form. DSHS and TDEM will then verify the information and update the map accordingly," the governor's office said.

Click here to view the COVID-19 coronavirus test collection map.

